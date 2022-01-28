DENHAM SPRINGS – Walker started fast and didn’t let up in the District 4-5A opener with Denham Springs.
Ja’Miya Vann had a game-high 23 points with five 3-pointers to pace the Lady Cats, who cruised to a 72-20 win Friday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“We kind of worked on some particular things defensively, offensively, so we kind of maybe looked a little different tonight,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “The result was the same, but in a game like this, we tried to work on certain things that we may need later on. That’s all we did tonight. We just tried to get out of here healthy and work on a few things.”
“It’s always great to start 1-0 (in district),” Arnold said. “We’ve got bigger goals than a district championship, but a district championship’s always nice. We don’t discredit that. It’s important too.”
Denham Springs dropped to 19-9 and 0-1.
It didn’t take long for Walker (26-3, 1-0) to get rolling as Vann hit two treys and Lanie Miller another to open the game, putting the Lady Cats ahead 9-0.
Miller finished with 10 points.
Denham’s Sheneka Taylor hit a pair of free throws, but Walker capitalized mostly on DSHS turnovers, working its transition game in a 13-2 run to end the first quarter for a 22-4 lead.
“They haven’t been shooting well, for them, the last week or two … so their outside shot’s been a little off,” DSHS coach Rudy Smith said. “The game plan was, ‘Let’s hope it stays that way,’ and we’ll start off maybe in a matchup zone. We usually like to play a man-to-man. We were matching up well. It wasn’t like we were losing them. We would have a hand in their face, but they were just on fire.”
Denham Springs also played without guards Taylor Smith and Olivia Slack, who are both wearing walking boots while recovering from ankle injuries.
“They’re kind of the engine to the team,” Smith said, noting Smith and Slack lead the team in scoring. “Really, they’re guards with some length. The guards we replaced them with are smaller. I had to put a center in and make her run a wing. A lot of them are out of position, but I thought they just worked hard.”
Denham Springs got within 25-9 on Reagan David’s basket before Vann hit two 3-pointers and Kennedi Ard another during a run which stretched the advantage to 37-9.
Walker led 41-11 at halftime, with Vann scoring 18 points.
“Ja’Myia Vann shot the ball better,” Arnold said. “She’s been in a little slump, so it was nice to see her hit some shots.”
Vann said she’s been putting in some extra work to get out of that slump.
“I’ve been staying after practice a little bit, getting up shots, and I think that’s what helped me a lot,” she said. “My shot was working.”
She also said some advice from Walker assistant coach Shannon Lowe helped.
“What you say leads to how you do it, so if I say I believe in my shot, then I’m going to make it every time, and I guess I just had that in my mind, and that’s what really helped me,” Vann said. “Credit to her (Lowe).”
The Lady Cats continued to extend the lead, working the boards and capitalizing on turnovers during a 14-0 run to open the third quarter.
“We got out of the matchup zone knowing they’re a lot quicker than us,” Smith said. “We play man-to-man, and we got to the point where, ‘well, let’s force them to attack us off the dribble’, and even when we did that, our rotation was just a little slow. We did a pretty bad job of giving them middle drive. We tried to force things down the baseline. We talked about that at halftime. I don’t think we adjusted that well on it, though.”
“It just seemed like they were beating us middle whenever they wanted, and when they did, we couldn’t rotate over and were giving them backside layups and backside threes,” Smith said.
Walker held Denham Springs to single digits in every quarter, with Ella Wilson scoring five points in the game and Hannah Hudnall adding four.
Although Walker was strong on the boards against Denham Springs, Arnold would like to see improvement from his team with its rebounding.
“That’s one thing we’ve got to get better at,” Arnold said. “For a 5A team, we’re kind of undersized, so we can’t just be one shot and done. We’ve got to kind of manufacture some turnovers and get some extra possessions on the boards. I have kids that are designated to just crash the boards on certain shots. They do a good job being aggressive, not fouling and being aggressive. That’s something we’ve still got to get better at, though.”
Hudnall had Denham Springs’ only basket of the quarter, making the score 55-13. Caitlin Travis’ layup put Walker ahead 63-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
“In our press, we kept letting the ball back from the sideline to the middle, so that was my one goal in the second half, and I thought we did a much better job in the second half once we had the ball on the sideline not letting dribble back to the middle,” Arnold said. “That was one thing I saw in the first half we weren’t doing a good enough job on.”
The fourth quarter featured all bench players as both coaches played all their available players in the game.
A 3-pointer by Leah Eddards and a basket by Chania Watson put Walker ahead 72-15 before Denham’s Kimber King hit and inside bucket and Cate Duckworth nailed a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.
“I’ve got two seniors (Watson and Natalie Arceneaux) that they just don’t play a whole lot, so it was nice to get them in late in the game like that,” Arnold said. “They come to practice every day and work hard, so it’s nice to be able to get them in the game in that moment and reward them for playing for four years and get them some playing time.”
Smith said at one point, seven players on his team were in walking boots, with Taylor and Raegan White recently returning from their injuries.
“While they’re hurt, we can go ahead and get some younger kids some experience in here and hopefully get healthy for upcoming district games,” Smith said. “If we can just hold our own, we can make the playoffs and maybe surprise somebody in the playoffs. That’s the goal.”
