The Walker girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season with a 52-32 road win over H.L. Bourgeois on Monday.
The Lady Cats (6-0) led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter and 31-11 at halftime, holding the Lady Braves to single-digit scoring in three quarters.
HLB cut the lead to to 42-27 heading into the fourth quarter before Walker closed with a 10-5 run.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 18 points, Lanie Miller added 11 while Keaira Gross scored 10.
