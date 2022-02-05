WALKER – The scoreboard showed a one-sided win for Walker over Live Oak in Friday’s game between the teams, but both coaches came away with very different views of their squads when the contest concluded.
Walker coach Korey Arnold said after the Lady Cats shut the Eagles out for over a quarter-and-a-half to open the game, keying a 69-24 win at Walker on Friday.
“I thought early on, we came out and executed what we wanted to execute, and then we got bored,” Arnold said after his team moved to 25-1 and 3-0 in District 4-5A play. “That’s been our Achilles’ heel lately. We come out and flex our muscles, and then we get bored and start playing sloppy, missing layups, trying to make passes that aren’t there. Being sloppy on defense. It’s just the maturity of a basketball team, and we’ve got to figure it out in the next two weeks heading into the playoffs, because we can’t have those slippages against a Parkway or a Lafayette. They’re going to knock you out. I can’t seem to get them to understand that. Their focus level isn’t where it needs to be to be an elite-level team.”
“I’m not watching the scoreboard,” Arnold continued. “I’m watching the quality of play, and that’s what they don’t understand. That’s maturity.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak coach Michele Yawn praised her team’s second-half effort against Walker, the No. 1 team in the Class 5A power rankings by Geauxpreps.com.
“We didn’t start off the game with intensity,” she said. “We played scared, and I told my girls that. That’s not fun to coach for me, and that’s not fun for them to play, and I think they turned it around and they competed. We knew Walker was a state contender. To me, that’s not something I’m going to back down from and my girls aren’t going to back down from. So after they got their minds right, they picked it up, and they started competing, and that’s when the game is fun. We weren’t focusing on the scoreboard. We were going play-by-play.”
Walker set the tone for the game early, using its pressure defense to score off turnovers, while working the defensive boards during a 20-0 run in the first quarter in which eight players scored.
Arionna Patterson’s inside basket pushed the lead to 34-0 before Live Oak (12-9, 0-3) scored its first points of the game on Sydney Wiginton’s jumper with 3:15 left in the first half.
Patterson’s jumper keyed a 7-0 burst before Wiginton’s 3-pointer closed out the scoring, putting Walker ahead 41-5 at halftime.
With just under six minutes to play in the third quarter, Live Oak’s Haleigh Cushingberry was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws, making the score 45-10.
Cushingberry led the Eagles with 12 points, going 4-for-5 at the line. Live Oak was 9-for-13 at the stripe as a team, with Wiginton and DeMari Whitley each adding five points.
“I was very proud of my girls in the second half,” Yawn said. “Even in the first half, it happened, but they were able to turn it around. They competed, they fought, and that’s what I want.”
Eleven players scored for Walker, with Caitlin Travis, Ja’Miya Vann and Aneace Scott each putting up 11 points as the Lady Cats went 12-for-22 from the line.
Arnold played all his available players, subbing five at a time and then working different lineup combinations featuring starters and bench players later in the game.
“We’re just trying to get some pieces in there,” Arnold said. “I wasn’t happy with some players. I actually put some other players in different spots because I wasn’t happy with the players in those spots production tonight. I’m not sure if it helps us or hurt us, but tonight we just wanted to get out of here healthy and move on to the next game.”
Patterson’s basket stretched the lead to 51-10, and Walker went into the fourth quarter with a 58-14 advantage.
Cushingberry had a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, with the second cutting the lead to 62-24 before Walker closed with a 7-0 burst to end the game.
Yawn said the game will benefit her team heading into the final week of the regular season.
“We told the girls going in, we don’t care. We don’t care what they are, who they are, what team it is,” Yawn said. “We have to go and compete. We’re not going face competition like this unless we get back into the playoffs. No offense to Scotlandville, and Central, but Walker is who they are. My girls were fighting. In a lot of situations, we could have shut it down when it was 32-to-whatever, but we didn’t.”
