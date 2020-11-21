The Walker girls basketball team used a huge first half to cruise to a 70-38 win over Bonnabel on Saturday.
The Lady Cats (3-0) led 29-2 at the end of the first quarter as Kennedi Ard and Caitlin Travis each scored 10 points.
Walker extended the lead to 57-7 at halftime as Keaira Gross scored nine of her 11 points in the second quarter.
Travis finished with 18 points, while Ard had 12 and Amira Raddler 13, including three 3-pointers.
Walker hit six 3-pointers as a team and went 12-for-20 at the free-throw line.
