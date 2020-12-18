Walker held Franklin to single digits in ever quarter to key a 70-23 win in the Walker Tournament on Friday at Walker High.
The Lady Cats (14-1) led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and 25-10 at halftime.
Caitlin Travis scored 13 of her 20 points in the first quarter.
Walker pushed the lead to 44-16 heading into the fourth quarter, and Nia Robinson scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Cats cap the victory.
Kennedi Ard added 10 points for Walker, which went 14-for-19 from the line.
