WATSON – Live Oak scored the first point of the game, but after that, it was all Walker when the teams squared off in District 5-5A girls basketball action Friday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
The Lady Cats capitalized on Live Oak turnovers while getting solid shooting from 3-point range to spark a 73-14 victory.
Still, Walker coach Korey Arnold said his team has some things to work on as the regular season winds down.
“We worked a lot on our press this past week just taking care of the little things -- working to take away the middle and not getting beat off the dribble, and I still think we did a lousy job tonight to be honest with you,” Arnold said after the Lady Cats, the No. 1 team in the Division I non-select power ratings by geauxpreps.com, moved to 24-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. “I thought they got the ball in spots they shouldn’t be getting the ball in, so we’ve got to go back to work again Monday and work on that because we’ve got St. Amant and Denham next week. We’ve got to fix those small things heading into the playoffs, because if not, it’s going to cause us to pick up fouls we shouldn’t pick up, and it’s going to give them baskets they shouldn’t get, but offensively we’re going to be fine. We’ve got six, seven kids that can score the ball. Defensively, it’s just trying up the little, small details heading into the playoffs.”
Live Oak dropped to 11-10 and 1-2 in district play while at No. 24 in the power ratings.
“The first couple possessions (went our way), and that was nice because everybody wants to get Walker in a half-court,” Live Oak coach Michele Yawn said. “You don’t want to play Walker full court, it’s not going to be nice. When we started and we started to get some half-court looks, it was like ‘All right’, but then you knew what was coming. We just tried to stress not (making) live ball turnovers, and that’s what we did.”
Haleigh Cushingberry’s free throw put Live Oak up 1-0, but the Lady Cats took off from there, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter, with four coming from Leah Eddards and another from Ja’Miya Vann for a 21-1 lead.
Eddards hit five treys as part of a 17-point effort while starting in place of Kennedi Ard, who is out with an elbow injury.
“They say I’m a good shooter, but I always get taken out early usually because I don’t shoot,” Eddards said. “I had the opportunity to play more because the person in front of me got hurt, so now I have to step up and shoot …
“I just kept on shooting like my coaches told me and it just started working,” she continued.
Walker connected on 10 3-pointers as a team.
Aneace Scott and Vann turned consecutive steals into layups, putting Walker ahead 27-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Live Oak’s Sydney Wiginton hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter, but Vann followed with a trey, keying a run that put Walker ahead 48-4 at halftime.
Vann finished with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“When we’re hitting shots, and sometimes when we do miss, we get two shots, that’s really tough because we’re already turning them over, so we’re getting sometimes a certain percentage more possessions than they’re getting already, so it can snowball on them pretty quick, and that’s what kind of happened,” Arnold said. “Their kids, credit to them, they never stopped playing. They were just a little outmanned tonight.”
Scott, who finished with 14 points, and Arionna Patterson, who had eight, each scored six in the second quarter. Scott’s steal and layup made the score 40-4, triggering a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Live Oak put together a 6-0 burst to start the second half as DaMaya Dunn, Cushingberry and Savannah Spillman each scored, cutting the lead to 48-10.
Spillman had four points in the third quarter.
“When you play like they did in the first half, it’s difficult,” Yawn said, noting her team’s improved play in the third quarter. “It’s difficult for the coaching staff. It’s difficult for the girls, so when they turned around and started kind of doing what we want in the third quarter, that’s fun. I enjoy coaching it. They enjoy playing. Everything didn’t go our way, but they were playing hard.
“You do a polar bear plunge, and you’re freezing when you first do it, and then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘All right, it’s not too bad. It’s still cold, but I’m used to it,’” Yawn continued. “I think that’s what it was.”
Caitlin Travis, who finished with eight points, had a pair of 3-pointers, with the second making the score 54-12 before Walker went into the fourth quarter ahead 58-14.
Eddards hit her final 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, keying a run that put Walker ahead 65-14.
Bailey Ratcliff, who led the Eagles with five points, hit a 3-pointer making the score 65-17 as both teams went to their benches late in the game.
Both coaches said getting their bench players work in the district contest was beneficial.
“It’s so important just to give them that exposure …,” Yawn said. “Walker is a top team – No. 1 in the state right now. They’re that for a reason, so it’s exciting to get all the girls a little bit of that.”
