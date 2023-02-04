Walker-Live Oak girls basketball JaMiya Vann, Bailey Ratcliff

Walker's JaMiya Vann pulls down a rebound as Live Oak's Bailey Ratcliff defends during Friday's game.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

WATSON – Live Oak scored the first point of the game, but after that, it was all Walker when the teams squared off in District 5-5A girls basketball action Friday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.

The Lady Cats capitalized on Live Oak turnovers while getting solid shooting from 3-point range to spark a 73-14 victory.

Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold discusses his team's win over Live Oak in District 5-5A play.

