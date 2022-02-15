The girls basketball playoffs begin Thursday, and even though his team is the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A bracket, Walker coach Korey Arnold said his team isn’t a finished product just yet.
“We’re always working to get better,” Arnold said. “I think every day is a new day. I always tell them today’s headlines are tomorrow’s fish wrap, so it doesn’t really matter what you did today. It’s all about what you can do next to give yourself an edge.”
Walker hosts No. 32 Natchitoches Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“I always tell them the separation’s in the preparation,” Arnold said. “That’s what we’re doing right now. We’re just preparing. We don’t overlook anybody. Respect all, fear none. We just need to have three good days of preparation, and I think everything will take care of itself on Thursday night.”
Elsewhere, No. 14 Denham Springs hosts No. 19 Chalmette at 6 p.m. Thursday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“We’re excited,” DSHS coach Rudy Smith said. “It’s always exciting to play at home for your first playoff game. I think we’ve got a pretty good matchup with Chalmette.”
“Just get into the playoffs, and then you never know, some magic could happen,” Smith said.
Live Oak coach Michele Yawn is taking a similar approach as the No. 27 Eagles travel to face No. 6 East St. John on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We had a playoff game, and that was against Central last Thursday (a 44-37 Live Oak win to close out the regular season),” Yawn said. “We told the girls basically if we don’t win, we’re not going to the playoffs. They were in that mindset of win, advance, lose, go home, so I think for them, that was a little pre-playoff experience. They rose to the occasion.”
“It should be fun,” Yawn said of making the playoffs. “I mean, hey, upsets happen.”
NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL AT WALKER
Natchitoches Central comes into the playoffs as the No. 32 seed, but Arnold said that can be deceiving considering the team played in District 1-5A, which has Class 5A No. 2 Parkway, No. 11 Southwood, No. 12 Benton, No. 16 Airline, No. 20 Haughton and No. 26 Captain Shreve in the playoff field.
“We expect a very good Natchitoches Central team to come in here Thursday night and give us everything we want,” Arnold said. “They’re not going to be any pushover. They’re definitely not a typical 32 seed, for sure.”
Arnold said one of the keys for his team will be matching Natchitoches Central’s intensity and physicalness.
“They’re a really physical team,” Arnold said. “They’ve been in wars, so they’re not going to come in here intimidated. We’ve just got to do what we’re supposed to do, stick to the game plan, and we’ll be fine.”
CHALMETTE AT DENHAM SPRINGS
Getting to the playoffs has been a challenge of sorts for the Lady Jackets, who have played the past few weeks without guards Taylor Smith and Olivia Slack, who were both out with injuries.
Slack, who had an ankle injury, returned with limited minutes against Zachary, but will be ‘a full go’ for Thursday’s game.
“We’ve been really streaky,” Smith said. “We’ve had to ask younger girls to come in with very little experience to step up and to hit some shots and to protect the ball without turning it over against teams’ pressure,” Rudy Smith said. “Teams realized we lost those two guards, so they extended their pressure and put some heat on us.”
The plus with those injuries is the team’s maturation process was accelerated, with several freshmen and sophomores getting playing time in district. Smith said the team had four freshmen on the floor at one time in the Zachary game.
Also, other players have taken on different roles, with Raegan White becoming one of the team’s primary scorers.
“I think in the long run, that’s going to help when these girls come back next year,” Smith said.
Smith and his staff have had some time to scout Chalmette, which finished as the runner-up in District 8-5A.
“I do think they’re athletic, and they’re long,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to definitely pack the paint and protect the basket and rebound. They’re fast. I don’t think they have great outside shooting, so our game plan right now, just from the scouting, is to keep the ball out of the paint with their drives and make sure we block out and we control the boards.”
“We still want to do what we do,” Smith continued. “We want to try to press a little bit here, but we have to prepare for doing some things that we haven’t done all season.”
LIVE OAK AT EAST ST. JOHN
Yawn said the focal point of Monday’s practice was on Live Oak, with it shifting to East St. John Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Sometimes you can overload the girls with too much information about their opponent, and … we give them enough that we think they need, but our biggest thing is we try to focus on us and what we do,” Yawn said. “We try to limit what they’re great at the best that we can, but our philosophy is we need to focus on ourselves and what we need to do to get better.”
East St. John (25-3) won the District 7-5A championship, going 11-1 in league play.
“We know that they’re big,” Yawn said. “We’re working on getting film. We’ve watched a little bit of what’s out there right now. They’re not 25-3 for no reason.”
Yawn said one of the keys for the Eagles will be working the boards.
“Figure out how to rebound,” she said with a laugh. “I’m serious. They’re giants compared to what we’re working with over here, so either we’re going to have to make the shots that we shoot – and we did shoot better against Central, because we have not shot well. Our district scores were ridiculous. We just have to figure out how to knock down shots or try to limit their second-chance opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.