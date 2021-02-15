All three of Livingston Parish’s Class 5A girls basketball teams made the postseason when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets on Monday, and wintry weather around the state has impacted all games in one way or another.
Walker picked up the No. 3 seed and will host No. 30 L.W. Higgins at 4 p.m. Thursday as Lady Cats coach Korey Arnold said the teams moved the start time up in an effort to help Higgins’ travel to and from New Orleans with another drop in temperature anticipated in the evening.
“We figured two or three, and three for us, I think personally’s a little better draw than a two seed, so it actually worked out pretty well,” Arnold said of the Lady Cats’ seeding for the playoffs.
“We’re excited. We’re ready to go.”
Meanwhile, No. 23 Denham Springs (15-15) and No. 29 Live Oak face road trips to north Louisiana, where wintry weather has likely settled in for the week.
That’s made scheduling a challenge, with DSHS coach Blake Zito saying the Lady Jackets’ game at No. 10 West Monroe could be played Friday or Saturday. Live Oak coach Michele Yawn said via text they’re working around the weather to schedule a game at No. 4 Parkway, which is in Bossier City.
Zito said his team didn’t practice Monday with school not in session but met Sunday night to watch film on West Monroe.
“That’s really all we’ve accomplished so far,” he said. “I’m hoping that we can have some days where we can get into the gym and start to prepare.”
“I think at the end, we’ll get days to prepare, it’s just the kind of waiting around that’s weird. We had couple days off … to kind of just relax before we really hit this last surge, and my body feels it like it’s time to go to practice and it’s time to do this, the excitement that we had, and I’m stuck in the house with no power,” Zito chuckled. “It’s fitting for this season. You just can’t make this stuff up. I’ve been around coaches, they always say you try to make the playoff days the same and you want the kids to go to school and act the same, but none of this stuff’s the same. I don’t put a big stock in any of this. Eventually, we’re going to get there and we’re going to play a basketball game.”
While some coaches could be a little hesitant with a young team seeded as highly as the Lady Cats (28-4), Arnold is looking at things a bit differently.
“We’re still young,” Arnold said. “That’s a good thing and a bad thing because I think the kids don’t even realize (we’re a) three seed. They just kind of show up to practice every day and work hard, so they don’t really understand because they’re not at the end of their careers yet. I think that helps us because I don’t think they’re going to feel a whole lot of pressure. They’re just going to continue what we’ve been doing.”
