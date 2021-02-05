Five players scored in double figures as Walker cruised to a 71-37 win over Scotlandville in District 4-5A play at Walker on Friday.
Walker led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the advantage to 33-20 at halftime.
Ja'Myia Vann led the Lady Cats with 16 points, while Caitlin Travis had 15, Keaira Gross added 12 and Lanie Miller and Aneace Scott each scored 10.
