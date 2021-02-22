Walker held off a fourth-quarter charge from St. Amant to pick up a 60-57 win over St. Amant in a Class 5A regional playoff game Monday at Walker.
The No. 3 Lady Cats host the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 11 H.L. Bourgeois and No. 6 Captain Shreve in the quarterfinals.
Walker led 49-43 going into the fourth quarter before St. Amant closed with a 14-11 run as the Lady Cats went 3-for-10 from the line.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 24 points, 15 of which came in the first half and the Lady Cats led 27-26.
Five players scored for Walker in the third quarter during a 22-17 run.
Lanie Miller added 12 points and Aneace Scott 10 for Walker.
Amani Gray led St. Amant, which went 14-for-17 from the line, with 20 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.