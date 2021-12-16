The Walker girls basketball team is off to a 15-0 start to the season, but Lady Cats coach Korey Arnold said that mark will be put to the test in the Walker Lady Cat Basketball Tournament, which begins Thursday at Walker High, Denham Springs High and Dutchtown.
Walker’s biggest challenge of the tournament figures to come from Parkway (14-1), which features one of the nation’s top players in Mikaylah Williams.
“It’s one we’ve had circled since we knew we were going to play them,” Arnold said. “You need games like this. I always tell them we’ve got tire pressure games. That’s the ones where you put a little air and you roll right through them. I tell them this game’s an oil check game because you’ve got to go a little deeper than tire pressure. You’re going to get your oil checked this game. We want to play teams like this because I think we’re a good team and they’re a great team. To win a state championship, you’ve got to have measuring stick games where you see your weaknesses. You’re going to see some strengths.”
“They have the No. 1 kid in the country (Williams), so we’ve got our hands full, but I think we need that challenge,” Arnold continued.
Williams won a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup over the summer.
“She’s the best thing since Seimone Augustus,” Arnold said. “They’ve got more than just her. They’ve got a couple of other kids that can play too.”
The tournament continues through Saturday with games also taking place at Brusly and Zachary.
Albany and Springfield are the other parish teams in the event.
On Thursday, Albany faces Zachary at 5 p.m. at Walker, while Denham Springs hosts Baker at 6:30 p.m.
WALKER LADY CAT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
DEC. 16-18
(SCHEDULE OF GAMES FROM PARISH VENUES ONLY. GAMES WILL ALSO BE HELD AT DUTCHTOWN, BRUSLY AND ZACHARY)
Thursday, Dec. 16
At Walker High
Albany vs. Zachary, 5 p.m.
Liberty vs. West Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
At Denham Springs High
Scotlandville vs. Hahnville, 5 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Baker, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
At Walker High
Ouachita Christian vs. Mandeville, 3 p.m.
Warren Easton vs. Liberty, 4:15 p.m.
Walker vs. Parkway, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette vs. East St. John, 6:45 p.m.
At Denham Springs Freshman
Ursuline vs. East Iberville, 3 p.m.
Gulfport, Miss. Vs. Albany, 4:15 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield vs. Assumption, 6:45 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. White Castle, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
At Walker High
Parkway vs. Gulfport, Miss., 9:30 a.m.
Glen Oaks vs. St. Amant, 11 a.m.
Walker vs. Carencro, 12:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Southwood, 2 p.m.
Huntington vs. Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
At Denham Springs High
Hahnville vs. Ursuline, 9:30 a.m.
Assumption vs. Ouachita Christian, 11 a.m.
South Lafourche vs. Dutchtown, 12:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Summerfield, 2 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Springfield, 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.