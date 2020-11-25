The Walker High girls basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with wins over Highland Baptist and Midland in the St. Thomas More Tournament on Wednesday.
WALKER 65, HIGHLAND BAPTIST 30
Walker outscored Highland Baptist 42-13 in the first half as Caitlin Travis scored 11 of her 22 points in the first quarter as part of a 22-6 run.
Keaira Gross added 14 points and Lanie Miller 13 as Walker hit seven 3-pointers in the game. Travis and Gross each had two and Miller one.
WALKER 60, MIDLAND 43
Walker led 34-23 at halftime before Midland cut the advantage to 42-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Travis, who had four 3-pointers, scored 10 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help ice the win.
Miller had 11 points, including nine in the second quarter, while Gross scored 10.
