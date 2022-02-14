The Walker girls have been on top of the Class 5A girls basketball power rankings just about all season long, and now they’re the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoff bracket released Monday by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
The Lady Cats are one of eight parish team to make the playoffs, with No. 14 Denham Springs hosting No. 19 Chalmette and No. 6 East St. John hosting No. 27 Live Oak in other 5A games.
“I think it’s the fruits of our labor all season long we were able to gather the one seed,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “Like I told my kids, it’s great, but we want to finish No. 1, not start No. 1. We’ve got five games left. We’re talking about every game one game at a time.”
The Lady Cats host No. 32 Natchitoches Central, which finished 5-9 in District 1-5A, a league that includes Class 5A No. 2 Parkway, No. 11 Southwood, No. 12 Benton, No. 16 Airline, No. 20 Haughton and No. 26 Captain Shreve.
“They’re a seasoned program,” Arnold said. “They’re used to winning. A lot of people think it’s going to be a cakewalk. They’re going to be OK. Natchitoches is a very good team. They come through the SEC of girls basketball districts, and their district was phenomenal this year.”
In Class 3A, Albany is the No. 3 seed and hosts No. 30 Bogalusa at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We knew it was going to come down to the last day of games, whether we were going to finish ahead of (No. 2) Wossman or behind them,” said Albany coach Stacy Darouse, whose team went 6-0 to win the District 8-3A title. “We were ready to go in either spot, and it worked out we’re in in the three spot.”
Albany swept Bogalusa in district play, with the Lady Hornets picking up a 64-36 win last week.
“You don’t want to get into the playoffs and play a team you’ve already seen twice, but that’s who we’ve got and they’re in our way, and we’re going to do our best to put a good game plan together and see how we do,” Darouse said.
In Class 2A, No. 8 Springfield hosts No. 25 St. Helena, No. 10 French Settlement hosts No. 23 Mangham and No. 14 Doyle hosts No. 19 Avoyelles, all at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Springfield finished the season at 20-6, but Lady Bulldogs coach Billy Dreher is expecting a challenge from St. Helena.
“It was a draw I wasn’t hoping for when I saw we were lined up with them for the last day or two,” Dreher said. “I was hoping somebody else. I think that’s a tough first-round draw. They’ve played French Settlement, Doyle and St. Thomas (Aquinas) all pretty tough. It is what it is. You’ve got to beat whoever you play, and obviously we’re glad to be at home, but I think we’re definitely going to have to play well. Hopefully the overtime game (a 61-59 double-overtime win at St. Thomas on Friday) woke us up a little. We played well in the second half. We’ve got to come out, and we’ve got to play well.”
Holden picked up the No. 6 seed in Class B and drew a bye in the first round. The Lady Rockets will face the winner of No. 11 Lacassine and No. 22 Elizabeth in the regional round.
