Walker held John F. Kennedy to single-digit scoring in three quarters to pick up a 52-32 win in its season opener on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Cats led 16-8 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime on their way to the victory.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 18 points, while Kennedi Ard added 13 as Walker went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.
