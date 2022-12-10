Parish Tournament Walker-FSHS Girls Brooke Karpinski, Kennedi Ard, La'Shantae Clay

French Settlement's Brooke Karpinski brings the ball up the court as Walker's Kennedi Ard and La'Shantae Clay defend during Friday's game.

LIVINGSTON – The Walker girls came into the Livingston Parish Tournament as the No. 1 seed, and the Lady Cats showed it in Friday’s semifinal game with French Settlement.

Walker used it pressure defense to key a 38-point first quarter, helping the Lady Cats to a 73-17 win over the Lady Lions at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

Parish Tournament Walker-FSHS girls Brooke Dupuy, Keaira Gross, Arionna Patterson

French Settlement's Brooke Dupuy attempts to make a pass as Walker's Keaira Gross and Arionna Patterson defend during Friday's game.

Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold discusses the Lady Cats' semifinal win over French Settlement at the Livingston Parish Tournament.

