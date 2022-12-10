LIVINGSTON – The Walker girls came into the Livingston Parish Tournament as the No. 1 seed, and the Lady Cats showed it in Friday’s semifinal game with French Settlement.
Walker used it pressure defense to key a 38-point first quarter, helping the Lady Cats to a 73-17 win over the Lady Lions at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“We kept the game plan really simple,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “I thought we needed to just come out and do what we do. Like I tell them, it’s not what we do, it’s how we do it. I think our ‘how to’ against Doyle (earlier in the week) was a little sloppy. Tonight it was much cleaner. We hit open shots, made the extra pass. Our rotations on defense were clean. Traps were clean. That’s all you can ask for in a game like that, just don’t get lazy, don’t get bored. We kept working on our rotations and things like that.”
Walker faces No. 2 seed Albany for the championship Saturday at 6 p.m.
“Our goal every year is to win a district championship, a parish championship and win a state championship,” Arnold said. “Hopefully (Saturday) we can knock one of them off the list.”
French Settlement coach Daniel Martin said there weren’t any surprises frow the Lady Cats.
“They’re good at what they do, and they’re deep and they’re fast, they’re athletic, and it’s hard to match that,” he said of Walker’s defensive approach. “Maybe more importantly, it’s hard to simulate that in practice, so when you see it in the game it’s really the first time you see it. Even though you know what they’re going to do and you try to prepare for it, you get a little shellshocked when you go out there and try to attack it.”
French Settlement meets Springfield in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ll play a good Springfield team (Saturday),” Martin said. “This parish is fun this year. There’s a lot of good basketball going on in this parish this year, and so this game (Saturday) is going to be another battle. Like I told the girls, from here on out, there’s no real easy games for us. Every game’s going to be a tough one from here on out, so we’ve just got to be ready.”
The Lady Cats (10-0) jumped out to a 16-2 lead before French Settlement’s Brooke Karpinski hit a basket and Stella Allison followed with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 16-7.
Walker, however, closed the quarter with a 22-0 run.
“It really didn’t look like anybody wanted the ball in their hands or wanted to shoot the basketball, and so they did a good job of taking us out of our game,” Martin said. “We’ve definitely got to be more physical in a game like that. We’ve just got to be willing to just go out there and mix it up with that. I know that’s easy to say, and it’s harder to do, but we’ve got to be willing to go out there and mix it up. But credit the girls, they got after it until the end of the game and they didn’t quit playing.”
Five players scored for the Lady Cats in the opening quarter, paced by Aneace Scott, who had 12 of her 14 points.
“When Aneace gets going, she’s hard to stop when she gets a steal in the back of the press because she’s super fast,” Arnold said. “She usually can out-dribble the other team while they’re running. She’s pretty quick with the ball in her hands. She was pretty consistent at finishing at the rim tonight, which was big for her.”
Kennedi Ard, who finished with 12 points, scored seven in the first quarter, while Caitlin Travis, Keaira Gross and Arionna Patterson each had six. Gross finished with 14, Travis 12 and Patterson eight.
Walker didn’t let up as consecutive steals for layups by La’Shantae Clay and Patterson to open the second quarter extended the lead to 42-7, pushing the Lady Cats’ advantage to 35 points, moving to a running clock for the remainder of the game.
French Settlement’s Laney Wilson hit two free throws, and Gracelyn Sibley had an inside basket to make the score 42-11 before Walker went into halftime with a 54-11 lead.
“I keep preaching to them the type of defensive schemes we run, you’ve got to have five people on the same page,” Arnold said. “If you don’t, you’re going to have four (and) that fifth person’s going to cost you. You’re either going to foul, or you’re going to give up an uncontested shot. They’re starting to understand what I’m talking about. It takes five people at one time to play together on defense, not just offense.”
Travis hit two free throws to make the score 58-11, and Stella Allison’s layup accounted for French Settlement’s only points in the third quarter as Walker led 65-13 heading into the fourth.
“We talked to them at halftime and said, ‘hey, do what we do and try to get better at what we do here,’” Martin said. “You can do one of two things after a game like that. You can take it and let it effect you negatively, or you take it and learn from it and try to get better for the next one from it, so hopefully we try to get better from it.”
Logan Cookmeyer hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to open the scoring in the fourth quarter for a 68-13 Walker lead. French Settlement got a pair of free throws from Hazlyn Granade and a basket from Sibley before Gross hit an inside basket for the final margin.
Allison led FSHS with five points, while Sibley had four.
