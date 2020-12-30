The Walker girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins in the Haynes Academy Tournament on Wednesday, defeating Haynes Academy 67-11 and Ben Franklin 64-34.
WALKER 67, HAYNES ACADEMY 11
Walker held Haynes to single digits in three quarters and went on a 13-0 run in the third in the lopsided win.
The Lady Cats hit six 3-pointers with the game with Amira Raddler and Caitlin Travis each scoring 12 points and Karleigh Atol, Ja'Mya Vann and Keaira Gross each adding 11 points.
WALKER 64, BEN FRANKLIN 34
Walker got rolling with a 13-4 run in the first quarter and led 26-19 at halftime before outscoring Ben Franklin 38-15 in the second half.
Travis led Walker with 20 points, Kennedi Ard added 18 with eight in the fourth quarter, and Gross scored 12.
