Walker held St. Amant to single digits in two quarters, helping spark a 66-34 win over the Lady Gators on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and 36-13 at halftime.
Walker stretched the lead to 54-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kennedi Ard led Walker with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, while Lanie Miller scored 14 and Caitlin Travis 13, with eight in the first quarter.
The Lady Cats went 8-for-17 from the free throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.