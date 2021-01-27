Caitlin Travis scored 19 points as Walker picked up a 54-40 win over St. James on Tuesday.
Walker led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-16 at halftime on its way to the win.
Travis had nine points in the first quarter.
Lanie Miller added 13 points and Aneace Scott scored 11.
