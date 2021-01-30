Walker and Denham Springs High didn’t disappoint in their District 4-5A opener Friday at Walker High.
The Lady Cats put together a late run to pull away for a 48-42 win after the Lady Jackets cut the lead to two points with just over three minutes to play.
“Most of the time, it goes down to the wire,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said after his team moved to 25-2 and 1-0 while at No. 2 in the Class 5A power rankings. “It’s a typical rival game. Throw the records out the window. In our situation, we’re hurt. It’s one game at a time.”
“The kids have been craving for some atmosphere in this 2020-2021 world we’re living in, and we got it tonight, man,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said after his team dropped to 12-14 and 0-1. “It was fun. I miss it. I miss the parish tournament. I miss the energy, the rivalry. This is what high school basketball’s all about. I enjoyed every minute of it. They had more points than us, but … it was a great game. Everybody got their dollar’s worth.”
Maybe the bigger picture for the Lady Cats, however, is multiple players stepped up with Caitlin Travis and others in foul trouble. Travis has emerged as the Lady Cats’ top scorer with Kennedi Ard and Chania Watson both out for the season with torn ACLs and Keaira Gross working her way back from a fractured foot.
“Between those three kids, it was probably about 25 points in scoring and a lot of rebounds and a lot of intangibles, things that may not go in the scorebook,” Arnold said.
“When those kids went down with injuries, Caitlin shouldered a lot more scoring,” Arnold continued. “She was always scoring, but she’s really been scoring a lot more than she typically had, and we need her to, but if the other kids can hit open shots, that makes us even better. If they can just occasionally make a play or hit an open shot because she attracts so much attention, they going to have opportunities.”
Walker led 38-33 going into the fourth quarter before Libby Thompson’s putback cut the lead to 38-35. Both teams missed multiple chances to score before Gross’ basket made the score 40-35, a score that held until Thompson’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 40-38.
From there, Walker’s Lanie Miller completed a three-point play after Denham’s Sheneka Taylor fouled out with 2:53 to play.
Denham’s Kiana Lee also played limited minutes while dealing with an injured ankle.
Taylor and Thompson each had seven points for DSHS, while Colin Macias added six.
Denham Springs missed several scoring opportunities down the stretch while Walker went 3-for-5 at the line to pull ahead 46-39. Violett Jackson’s 3-pointer pulled DSHS to 46-42 before Gross hit a long pass to Miller, who sank a layup for the game’s final basket.
“That was huge for us because we struggled at Donaldsonville, and it cost us the game, so that was growth for us tonight,” Arnold said of his team's effort at the line after the Lady Cats went 9-for-18. “We’re a young team. We really are. We’re babies. We’re just trying to get better.”
Walker led 26-16 at halftime and got a 3-pointer from Miller to start the third quarter before Taylor’s basket keyed a burst that cut the lead to 29-23. Gross’ trey then keyed a run that extended the lead to 36-25, capped by Karleigh Atol’s putback.
“We knew someone needed to step up,” said Miller, who led Walker with 15 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. “We came out with a chip on our shoulder, and I think that’s what kept us going just knowing that district started, and we wanted it. Playing our rival, the past two years they beat us. We wanted to come out and beat them.”
Travis, who had 14 points, picked up her fourth foul with 2:35 to play in the quarter, and the Lady Jackets chipped into the lead as Olivia Slack scored six points during an 8-0 burst that cut the lead to 36-33 before Travis’ basket just before the buzzer.
“We knew with her out, it was going to take away a lot of what the wanted to do,” Zito said of Travis. “So, yeah, that was our chance to kind of jump on them, and we did. We capitalized on a lot of mistakes they may. Obviously, they capitalized on some mistakes we made.”
Slack, a freshman, scored eight of her 10 points in the third quarter.
“Just going out and playing without worrying about the pressure, just going out and playing, that’s when I do best,” Slack said. “Sometimes I don’t see it (a shot), right away, and sometimes I do. It’s just all going to come with experience playing in these type of games.”
Walker led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and pulled ahead 23-12 on Travis’ free throws as the Lady Cats worked the defensive boards and capitalizing on turnovers, often limiting DSHS to one shot.
“A couple of shots fall, maybe it changes things, but at the end of the day, we were getting good looks,” Zito said. “I was proud of the way we handled the pressure. Hats off to Korey. Preparing for him and all the things that he gives you, I’m tired. I’m ready to go to sleep tonight.”
Macias’ 3-pointer cut the lead to 23-15 before Walker went into halftime with a 26-16 lead.
DSHS jumped out to a 4-0 lead in a first quarter that featured five lead changes before Walker moved ahead for good on Amira Raddler’s 3-pointer, making the score 10-8 as Gross went to the bench after picking up her third foul with 3:02 to play in the first quarter.
“Amira Raddler came in and gave us some good minutes, and that’s a kid that we need that from,” Arnold said. “We need her to come in and give us three or four minutes here, three or four minutes there and just do her job, and she did that tonight. I’m proud of her for that because she’s been working hard.”
Travis’ jumper put the Lady Cats ahead 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Slack said the Lady Jackets can learn from the loss.
“I think that it shows us how well we can play, how well we can handle pressure,” she said. “I think this was overall a win for us. Even though we did lose by points, I think we did well.”
