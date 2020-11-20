The Walker girls basketball team used a second half to pull away for a 54-43 win at Episcopal on Thursday.
Walker (2-0) led 27-25 at halftime but expanded the lead to 37-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cats put the game away with a 17-11 run in the fourth quarter.
Walker, which led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter, was led by Caitlin Travis, who had 17 points. Travis went 8-for-12 from the free-throw line, including 4-for-6 in the fourth quarter.
Keira Gross added 16 points, while Lanie Miller had nine and Kennedi Ard eight.
Walker went 11-for-22 from the line, while Episcopal was 12-for-16.
