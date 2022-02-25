WALKER – The Walker girls basketball team got into a bind early in its Class 5A quarterfinal game with West Monroe, but the Lady Cats didn’t flinch.
Because of that, they’re headed to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Marsh Madness next week at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center in Hammond.
Walker put together a run to start the third quarter that helped it rally for a 67-52 win over the Lady Rebels on Thursday at Walker, and for Walker coach Korey Arnold, the state tournament berth is a sign of the growth of his team.
“It feels amazing,” Arnold said. “Last year, we got beat by the defending state champ Shreve at this game last year. We had multiple chances, but I felt like at the time, we weren’t mature enough. We were very, very young. They took all those lessons and last March and April, we started building for this year. We spent a lot of time on skill development, mental toughness, played a lot of games during the summer, went to Texas and played against the top teams in the country. When you’re playing against people like that, it only makes you better. You can’t run and hide. You have to work harder than you ever thought you had to work. That’s why we’re here to this point, because the kids put in an extreme amount of work.”
Walker will face Ponchatoula, a 64-46 winner over Ruston, in the semifinals.
The Lady Cats fought to tie the game at 27-27 on Arionna Patterson’s free throw with 22.8 seconds left in the first half, but West Monroe’s Rakyla Russell scored on a layup off a turnover at the buzzer for a 29-27 lead at halftime.
Walker pulled away in the third quarter as Caitlin Travis hit an inside basket, Jamiya Vann hit a 3-pointer and Travis connected on a pair of free throws, putting the Lady Cats ahead 34-29, and they never trailed the rest of the way.
“Being down two at half, I felt OK,” Arnold said. “I felt like ‘OK. We survived the bad period. In the third period, we came out, started making some shots, and it just started rolling from there.”
West Monroe got within 34-33 on Jaliyah Everett’s free throw, but Travis, who finished with 23 points, hit a jumper, keying a run that put Walker ahead 46-39 going into the fourth quarter.
“We really wanted to cut the net. We really wanted to progress on, go to Hammond, and we did that,” Travis said of what changed for Lady Cats in the second half.
“We just worked hard all season, never let up, and we did what we had to do,” Travis continued. “We pulled the win out, and I’m happy for my team and for everybody.”
Vann had eight points in the quarter, including two 3-pointers, the second of which put the Lady Cats ahead 44-35. Travis had six points in the span.
Vann finished with 13 points, including three treys, while Patterson had 10.
“I was OK with what was transpiring (in the first half) because the tempo was in our favor,” Arnold said. “They want to really play half-court basketball, and they really didn’t get into any half-court sets. Everything was either quick shot, layup, turnover, so I felt like that favored us. We just had to start making shots. In the second half, their fatigue set in, and they started turning it over. The passes they were connecting on in the first half, the layups they were making in the first half, they stopped making them and started turning it over, and that allowed us to kind of get out and run a little more and just keep the tempo in our favor.”
“I told them just keep the tempo fast, because I felt like because I felt like at one point they were going to die and that’s what happened,” Arnold said. “Multiple times in the second half, they just tapped out.”
Walker didn’t let up in the fourth quarter as Kennedi Ard nailed a 3-pointer, keying a 7-0 burst which extended the lead to 53-39.
“I felt like we had a whole lot more energy coming out,” said Ard, who finished with 16 points and missed most of last season with a knee injury.
“It’s exciting,” she said of making the state tournament. “Last year at this time, I wasn’t able to help the team. I was injured, so this is exciting to be in this position.”
The Lady Cats pushed the lead to 59-46 on a pair of Ard free throws, starting a stretch in which Walker went 6-for-13 from the line as West Monroe went into fouling mode.
Walker’s depth came into play as RayOnna Sterling had four fouls at halftime, while West Monroe’s Carlasia Moore and Paeshonce Johnson each had three.
Paeshonce Johnson and Pashonnay Johnson eventually fouled out, while Moore, Russell and Everett each finished with four fouls.
Russell and Shamiya Butler each finished with 13 points, while Pashonnay Johnson had 11.
Arnold praised his bench play in the game.
“We have good practices where we work on 10-12 people working on stuff, so I feel like we can go deep into the bench with no problems,” he said. “I’ve got all the confidence in those kids that can come in and hold it together for a while.”
West Monroe had a 6-0 burst to cut the lead to 63-52, but Walker scored the game’s final two baskets, the last on layup from Ard after a turnover.
Ard’s 3-pointer early in the first quarter cut the lead to 5-3, but the Lady Rebels went on a 10-1 run from there, working the boards as Walker struggled from the field and taking advantage of turnovers.
Patterson’s 3-pointer sparked a burst that cut the lead to 15-10, and West Monroe led 19-10 before Travis’ three-point play cut the advantage to 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.
“In the first half, the tempo was where I wanted it,” Arnold said. “We probably shot twice the amount of shot they took, but they were making their free throws. They were making their open shots. We were getting whatever we wanted offensively. We couldn’t throw it in the ocean with a beach ball.”
Walker, which hit seven 3-pointers, went 20-for-39 from the line in the game and got within three points early in the second quarter before West Monroe went ahead 26-20 on Everett’s putback.
The Lady Cats chipped away, with Ard’s steal and layup cutting the lead to 27-26 before Patterson’s free throw tied the score.
“We’re excited,” Travis said. “We’ve just got to keep working, keep going. It’s not over yet.”
