HAMMOND – Ultimately, a big first half by Ponchatoula was too much for Walker to overcome.
The top-seeded Lady Cats whittled a 22-point deficit to four before Ponchatoula’s Jaylee Womack went 6-for-6 at the line over the final 35 seconds to ice a 68-59 win in the Class 5A semifinals on Thursday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center.
“We talked about we wanted to win three championships this year – the parish championship, district championship and state championship,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “We got the first two. We were one game away from the state championship.”
“It’s just frustrating,” Arnold continued. “If we would have played a little harder in the first half, maybe we could have had a different outcome, but you’ve got to learn from it and move on.”
The No. 4 Lady Wave led 54-42 heading into the fourth quarter, but Walker chipped away as Ponchatoula struggled from the floor.
Caitlin Travis’ off balance shot sparked a run in which Ja’Miya Vann and Kennedi Ard hit 3-pointers, and Travis connected on both ends of a one-and-one, cutting the lead to 56-52 with 5:27 left.
Vann led Walker with 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Travis had 11 and Ard 10.
Ponchatoula’s Taylor Jackson hit a pair of inside buckets to push the lead to 60-52, and Vann’s 3-pointer got Walker within 62-57 with 1:48 to play.
After a flurry of turnovers by both teams, Vann was called for an intentional foul, and Womack, a Tulane signee, hit both free throws starting a run in which she connected on six straight during a 6-2 burst to close out the game.
“That was huge,” Ponchatoula coach Patricia Landaiche said of the intentional foul. “When she put her two hands on Jaylee and put her to the line, I was like, ‘OK. They’re getting frustrated. They’re doing stuff like that. I didn’t feel 100 percent, but it was like breathe a little easier at this point.”
Said Arnold of the final minutes: “We just kind of had to use so much energy to get back in the game. I think we cut it to four at one point, and then we turned it over three straight times. That was our opportunity right there to finish them off, because I thought it we could have got the lead they probably would have folded because they were gassed, and we still had a little left in the tank, but didn’t get the breaks at the end of the game. I thought the intentional call was suspect. I’m not sure why he called it. Everybody in the gym knows we’re fouling at that point. It’s not intentional, but that’s that.”
The Lady Wave led 44-23 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 48-26 on former Denham Springs High player Libby Thompson’s jumper.
Jackson’s free throws put Ponchatoula ahead 52-31, but Arionna Patterson’s jumper keyed a run which cut the lead to 54-42 going into the fourth quarter.
“We just talked to my kids about coming out with more energy because I thought the first half, our energy was a little laxed compared to how we play normally,” Arnold said. “If you’ve seen us play, you were like ‘what the heck are they doing?’ We didn’t have any sense of urgency in the first half, so at halftime, I told them, ‘Hey look, you’re not going to get it back. There’s no 20-point shots. We’ve just got to chip away, get consecutive shots’, which we did and get consecutive baskets, which we did.”
“We changed what we were playing in the second half,” Landaiche said. “We went from our three-quarter press to a little half-court stuff just to change it up because Korey is phenomenal. He’s one of the best coaches out there. He can draw up those X’s and O’s, so we just wanted to give a different look coming into the second half, and it didn’t work too well. Along with that, our kids play off of their defense with that intensity, and when we fell back, lost that energy, and it hurt us on the offensive end.”
Ponchatoula was 4-for-19 from the floor in the third quarter, while Walker went 7-for-15.
Ponchatoula led 23-15 at the end of the first quarter and quickly went to work expanding the lead, limiting the Lady Cats to one shot on several possessions while working the boards.
Ponchatoula outrebounded the Lady Cats 44-27 in the game, with Womack finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Thompson, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, hit a 3-pointer to put the Lady Wave up 30-17 before Miller’s trey keyed a 5-0 burst.
Ponchatoula closed the first half with a 14-1 run, capped by Jackson’s jumper, for a 44-23 lead.
Miller said the Lady Cats didn’t get flustered falling behind by such a large margin.
“We’ve been in that position before multiple times, so there wasn’t a doubt in our mind that we couldn’t come back,” Miller said. “We just couldn’t finish it.”
Ponchatoula went 10-for-16 from the floor in the first quarter and 8-for-12 in the second, finishing 26-for-60 and 12-for-13 from the line for the game.
“Those kids normally don’t hit the shots like they were hitting tonight, and that’s strange, especially being in this setting,” Arnold said. “Usually teams shoot not as good. They shot better than they have all season. It’s one of those things we had to get away from that game plan and kind of stretch our defense a little more than I wanted to early on, and it allowed (Jackson) to get some touches that I didn’t want her to get in the middle because she’s pretty good at finishing.”
Jackson, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds, went 9-for-19 from the floor and 2-for-2 at the line.
“When they weren’t hitting shots, they were dumping off to her, or she was getting rebounds and going back up,” Arnold said of Jackson. “She’s done that all year. That’s something she’s done well all year, crash the boards. I haven’t seen really many teams that can keep her off the boards. In the second half, we talked about making her shots difficult, and we did that.”
Walker, which went 19-for-50 from the floor in the game, was 2-for-11 in the second quarter and 1-for-5 from the 3-point line. The Lady Cats went 8-for-23 from 3-point range and 13-for-20 from the line for the game.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Wave to set the tone for the first half as Presley Walls and Womack hit 3-pointers during an 8-0 run to start the game.
Vann and Kennedi Ard hit consecutive treys to cut the lead to 8-6, and Walker got within four twice – the last time at 16-12 on a pair of free throws by Caitlin Travis with 3:24 to go – before Ponchatoula closed with a 7-3 burst, capped by Womack’s 3-pointer.
“I thought in the first half, Ponchatoula couldn’t do any wrong,” Arnold said. “Their role players step up. They had (Jackson) hitting shots, (Amaya Gervais) hitting shots, (Thompson) hitting shots, and when (Womack) did get a look, she nailed it. I think they shot 60-something -percent in the first half. I don’t care who they’re playing against, they’re winning that half.”
Ponchatoula moves on to face Parkway, a 55-54 winner over Lafayette, for the Class 5A title at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“I just told the girls that I don’t think that’s our best game yet,” Landaiche said. “I mean, I know we played really well, and I was excited about that. Third quarter, that’s your butterflies in your stomach, but overall, we had individual good play, but I think we have better than that overall with all the kids.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Cats are already focusing on next season.
“This motivates us to get back to this spot and go that extra step,” Travis said. “It’s tough, but we’ll work through it, and we can do it, I think.”
Added Arnold: “The program’s on solid footing. We have great kids. They work hard, they’re coachable. Great parents. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to be here again next year with the kids we have returning because I know they’re going to work harder than they did this year, so I feel like our program’s in a good spot.”
“There’s no doubt in my mind that they won’t be back here next year,” Miller said. “We do all the right things. We have the best coaching staff. We work hard. They’ll be back.”
