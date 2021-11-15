Four players scored in double figures, and Walker held Central Private scoreless in the second and fourth quarters, sparking a 95-5 win over the Lady Cats in their season opener Monday at Walker.
Walker led 30-2 at the end of the first quarter, with Ja’miya Vann scoring nine of her 14 points during the run.
The Lady Cats extended the lead to 59-2 at halftime with Arionna Patterson and Keaira Gross each scoring six points in the second quarter.
Walker, which hit eight 3 pointers, led 78-5 heading into the fourth quarter.
Patterson led Walker with 20 points, Gross added 15, and Kennedi Ard had 10 as 12 players scored.
