Walker vs Ponchatoula semi finals 2022 Caitlin Travis(10)

Walker's Caitlin Travis (10) is met by two Ponchatoula defenders during Thursday's Class 5A semifinal.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Walker girls basketball team held Ellender to single digits in every quarter in a 64-28 win in a Road to State game on Saturday at Nicholls.

Walker led 24-7 at the end of the first quarter and 43-14 at halftime.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.