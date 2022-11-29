WALKER – The scoreboard showed a lopsided result at the end of Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Walker and Family Christian, but that’s not the main focus for Lady Cats coach Korey Arnold at this point in the season.
Walker showed it is still trying to find a groove in a 76-23 win at Walker.
“We’re just too sloppy at times,” Arnold said after the Lady Cats moved to 5-0. “Defensive execution’s sloppy. Offensive execution’s sloppy. I’m not really worried about the scoreboard. I’m worried about the play that I see on film and during the game. We’ve got to get better. We can’t win a state championship, which is the ultimate goal, with where we are right now, but the great thing about it is it’s only November, so I’m not panicking. We’ve just got to get better. Our sense of urgency has to get better.”
With that being said, the Lady Cats got rolling early with AriOnna Patterson scoring the team’s first four points, with the second basket coming off a steal and layup.
“That helps get more energy,” Patterson said of the quick baskets after she scored 14 points in the game. “(It’s) basically being aggressive on the defensive end … so you can transfer it to offense.”
Kennedi Ard nailed a 3-pointer to continue the run as the lead stretched to 22-0 on a basket by Leah Eddards.
Seven players scored for Walker in the first quarter as Arnold subbed for all of his starters with 3:19 to go in the quarter.
“Stuff that we did really well last year, we’re not doing really well, so we’ve got to get back to fundamentals and basics,” Arnold said. “We have talent, but I think sometimes they think that’s all you need. They don’t understand you’ve got to make good decisions, and you’ve got to box out, and you’ve got to make free throws. You’ve got to make layups. You’ve got to make the right pass according to who’s on the court with you. Knowing your team’s strengths and weaknesses, I think we’ve got a ways to go in those areas, but last year we proved that we can do it, so we have confidence in them. They’ve just got to be able to lock in in practice and start getting better in practice and it will transfer to the game. I think right now they think it’s going to fix itself in the game, and I think they’re slowly starting to understand that old coach knows what he’s talking about a little bit. You don’t get better in the games, you get better in practice, and I think they’re starting to see that, so we should see some improvement going forward from practice to game.”
Family Christian got its first points on a pair of free throws by Lauren Rachal, and the Flames cut the lead to 22-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Rachal nailed a 3-pointer to make the score 28-10 before Patterson hit consecutive shots in the lane, followed by a 3-pointer and an outside jumper from Ard to push the lead to 39-10.
“I always tell my teammates ‘Look out for the mid-range. I’ll be there,’” Ard said after finishing with a game-high 17 points, including two 3-pointers.
Like her coach, Ard said the Lady Cats still have some things to work on.
“It’s early in the season,” she said. “We’ve got to work better as a team. We’ve got to work better as a team, make smarter decisions, take the shots we need, (make) the passes we need to make, and (play) better defense, definitely. Our defense isn’t where it needs to be, so we’ve just been working on that.”
A free throw by Aniyah Daniels stopped the run, but Patterson’s basket in the lane keyed a run that put Walker up 51-12 at halftime.
The second half was played with a running clock, with Ard hitting a shot to make the score 53-12 before Rachal nailed a free throw for a 53-13 score.
At that point, Arnold switched his entire lineup, and Rachal’s 3-pointer cut the advantage to 53-18.
“I told them the deal at halftime … we need to do this, this and this, and we came out and didn’t do anything we talked about, so you can just come sit down,” Arnold said. “At this point, it’s hard to get better if you’re not going to do what we ask you to do.”
Arnold quickly went back to his starters, and a basket by Patterson off a steal on an in-bounds pass on the baseline keyed a run which put Walker ahead 64-21 at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Cats played without leading scorer Jamiya Vann, who missed her second straight game with the flu, while Ray’Onna Sterling has a torn ACL.
“I think we’re at our best when we’re playing 10 kids, but I told that second group I’m going to play 10 kids, but if you guys aren’t holding your end of the bargain, then we’re going to play five kids,” Arnold said. “You can’t come in there turning the ball over and doubting yourself and hanging your head. That’s not going to work.”
Arnold went back to his bench in the fourth quarter, with Logan Cookmeyer, Peyton Childress and Trinity Thomas each scoring four points as the Lady Cats went on a 12-2 run to close out the game.
Caitlin Travis added 11 points as eight players scored for Walker.
“We’re in our fifth game, and I told them … I can count on one hand how many times on defense that we had all five people doing the correct thing,” Arnold said. “It was the same thing tonight. We’d get a great trap, and then my people rotating wouldn’t rotate, or we’d get a great trap and they wouldn’t shoot the passing lane. I told them the style of defense we play, you can’t have three people. It takes five people. It’s a scheme. It’s a system, so if one person’s not doing their job, it’s not going to work. It doesn’t matter how hard you’re working. You have to execute. Right now, we’re winning games because we’re playing hard. When we get to the playoffs and play Parkway and Barbe and Ponchatoula, playing hard’s not good enough. You have to execute at a high level, and that’s what we’re not doing. That’s what they don’t understand.
“The sooner we figure that out, it will be better,” Arnold said.
