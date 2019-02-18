WALKER – The words on the other end of the table were devastating to the ears of Walker High’s Candace Ellis.
Three months from the start of her senior year at the school, and five months to the beginning of basketball conditioning drills, Ellis was trying to pick up the pieces after suffering a torn ACL injury in her left knee while playing AAU with the Livingston Ladies.
Such an injury is no longer a death sentence in the eyes of athletes, not with the advances in modern medicine, but Ellis believed she was still looking at a minimum of a nine-month recovery process.
“It devasted me because I knew it was a serious,” Ellis recalled at her first doctor’s visit following the non-contact injury suffered in May while coming down after trying to block a shot. “Nine months meant the end of my senior year or not playing at all.
“I just couldn’t deal with that,” she said. “I’ve been playing ball since I was 4-5 years old and that just wasn’t going to happen. I had to play my senior year, at least some of it.”
Through her own grit and determination Ellis – a 5-foot-5 fireball – hasn’t missed a game and it’s hard to imagine where No. 2 Walker (30-4) - which hosts No. 15 Sulphur at 6 p.m. Monday in the school’s new gymnasium – would be without her.
“It took a her a little time to get back into that basketball rhythm, especially after a knee injury because everyone’s always scared,” Walker coach Hannah Jones said. “Now she seems to be back in that Candace groove. She’s got that little shot-fake and brings that senior leadership.”
Ellis is simply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a team with state championship aspirations after sitting on a gym floor in Mandeville writing in pain nearly nine months ago.
For a player without a history of injuries, the thought process is to simply pop back up and walk it off.
However, this time Ellis was in constant pain and looked at a clouded future.
Displeased with the first diagnosis she received, Ellis’ family sought a second opinion from LSU team physician Dr. Brett Bankston who painted a much different picture.
There was actual hope of a senior season, playing the game she always loved.
All it took was buying into a growing success rate to repair ACL tears with hamstring tendons over the bone-patellar-tendon procedure.
LSU football players were returning in four to eight months after Bankston’s surgery, compared to the bone-patellar-tendon method of eight to 10 months.
Before surgery, Bankston had one request of Ellis.
“He told me it depended on how hard I worked,” she said. “I had to go there (rehabilitation) do what I was supposed to do. I wanted to do the extra stuff.”
Maybe greater than the actual pain associated with the injury or the post-operation process, Ellis endured far greater torment of having to sit and watch her AAU teammates practice and play without her.
“It was rough,” she recalled. “I’ve never sat and watched. I was always doing something. I had to tell myself to keep going, not to let it affect you. You can’t let your mind get the best of you. I had to keep working.”
The May 23 surgery was eventually followed by a diligent rehab process that began with a four-days-a-week approach and tapered off a day as Ellis regained strength and flexibility.
Just under five months removed from surgery, Ellis reached her first milestone with her knee having to pass a strength test and was cleared for light workouts.
“I had read an article that athletes came back in 4 ½ months like I did,” Ellis said. “They know athletes want to get back as soon as possible.”
Ellis proved to be a tremendous case study. Her competitiveness on the court has always evident, a source of strength that fueled her ability to play against players a step faster or bigger than she was.
It’s always been about heart and determination where Ellis has been concerned and if there was a possibility to be a part of this year’s team, she was going to find it.
“She’s not the quickest defender, not the biggest,” Jones said of Ellis, who averages 5 points and 2.5 rebounds. “It’s all about effort and she brings it. There are times she’s going to be outmatched. It’s going to happen, but I can always count on her giving me the effort that I expect.”
Ellis’ return for her third season at Walker High (she transferred from French Settlement) provided her team with a player with the capacity to drive to the goal, hit a 3-pointer and defend.
However, the Lady Cats have also benefitted from Ellis’ on-court presence; the ability to be a leader and have a calming effect on her teammates during turbulent times.
“I felt like I was an inspiration to some of them,” said Ellis, whose sister Madison is a freshman member of the team. “I had to show that I still had determination and show that I was going to come back for them.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.