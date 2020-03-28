Walker girls basketball player Trinity Harold made one of her dreams come true Saturday, committing to play at LSU Eunice.
“I’ve always wanted to play on the next level ever since middle school when I first started playing basketball in seventh grade,” Harold said. “I figured that if I keep pushing myself and keep going even when I don’t want to go any more that I’d be able to make it here … I’m glad I kept going because I see where it takes you if you if just keep pushing and keep going.”
Harold was a key part of Walker’s success this season, earning first-team All-District 4-5A honors while helping the Lady Cats to a 24-10 record and a state playoff berth.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said of Harold’s commitment. “When they start playing, a lot of them set their goals to play on the next level – a free education – and she was able to attain her goal. That was one of her goals when she first came to Walker. She said she wanted to play collegiately, so that’s big for her.”
Harold, who averaged 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, went to watch LSU Eunice play during the season and said she was sold on the team’s style of play and the coaching style of LSU-E coach Jaime Gonzales.
“I went to go watch one of their games, and I liked the way they played,” Harold said. “He (Gonzales) kind of reminded me a lot of Coach Korey, and I liked the way that he runs things and how his team plays as a unit. I liked everything about them, so I figured I’d take a chance on them.”
“You know how some teams really don’t like to play defense? They play defense as a unit,” Harold continued. “They make sure they cover everybody that has the ball in their hands. They’re covering the next man. They’re in help defense. They play defense really well. I like the way they play offense too. Everything flows. Everything goes as it should, and I feel like nothing’s being forced. It looks like a good style of play. It looks like they’re all having fun out there.”
Walker adjusted to life without Tiara Young, who went on to LSU after last season, by relying on more of a team approach with players settling into defined roles. It’s something Arnold said should serve Harold well at the next level.
“This year, we didn’t really have a stud,” Arnold said. “We had about five or six kids who could all score double figures a night. She did a great job just doing her role defensively and offensively. She did what we asked her to do, and that may have limited her. She probably could have scored a little more, but I felt for our basketball team to be the best, we couldn’t just be a one-man show. We had to play a team basketball approach, and she was OK with that, and she bought into her role and she got better as the season went on. I felt like she understood what we were asking and she further developed her basketball skills, her mid-range jump shot really from year-to-year. That’s probably her main strength.”
“We put a lot on her as a coaching staff as far as running plays and not just going out there and streetballing, so I think her game is going to translate to the next level,” Arnold continued. “She’s used to being structured and organized, and a lot of colleges, they do that … so I think playing in our system is going to help her transition to the next level.”
Arnold said he expects Harold to fill a role for LSU Eunice that is similar to the one she had at Walker.
“She’s going to have to play on the wing, on the perimeter,” Arnold said. “I think he’s going to ask her to go a lot of the things we did – slash to the rim, hit her mid-range jump shot. I think he recruited her knowing that’s two things she does well, so I think he’s going to ask her to do much of the same.”
Harold, who plans to major in business management, said the success of the LSU Eunice program was also a selling point. The Lady Bengals went 21-7 last season and lost in the semifinals of the Region 23 tournament.
“They are really successful,” Harold said. “I want to go a successful program where it’s going to work out and make me a better player, because I really like doing this and it’s really fun and I enjoy it. A successful program would really be good for me.”
Added Arnold: “It’s a good spot. The coach does a good job. He plays a lot of kids. They’re pretty up-and-down (the court), so it kind of fits her style.”
