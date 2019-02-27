GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker's senior guard Garner has stood tall to provide Lady Cats with a leader willing to go to battle for her teammates
WALKER – Walker High’s girls basketball team was in the midst of the fight of their life.
The No. 2 seeded Lady Cats were without the services of leading scorer Tiara Young for the entire second quarter because of foul trouble where she sat on the bench with four points.
Seventh-seeded Natchitoches Central brought an athletic, full-court pressing team to Walker in last Thursday’s Class 5A state quarterfinal where the Lady Chiefs led from the midway point of the second quarter and opened a nine-point halftime advantage.
Even with Young back on the floor the Lady Cats only made up three points in the third quarter, a margin that stood at five early in the fourth quarter when a loose ball opportunity presented itself on Natchitoches Central’s end of the court.
Walker point guard Asia Garner was in the vicinity and immediately grabbed a hold of the ball which turned into a virtual tug-o-war with another player from Natchitoches Central, neither player giving an inch.
They continued their battle within the battle, crossing beyond the end of the whistle where they were still engaged with the ball, both earning technical fouls.
Natchitoches Central retained possession after the double technical but it was a clear message Garner had sent to her teammates – there would be no backing down with the team’s season potentially on the line.
That’s essentially been a part of the 5-foot-3 Garner’s DNA since she began playing basketball at the age of four, determined to compensate for a lack of height with tremendous determination and heart.
“That’s what she does,” Young said. “Knowing her, she’s not going to back down to anyone. I wasn’t surprised at all. That’s what she does. She’s tough.”
It you’re looking for the genesis of Walker’s come-from-behind 62-53 victory over Natchitoches Central that wound up requiring overtime, try Garner’s fierce play at a time when the Lady Cats needed a spark.
Not only did Walker’s defense hold Natchitoches Central without a field goal for the next three minutes, but the Lady Cats went on a 9-3 run and took their first lead since early in the second quarter.
There were two lead changes and a pair of ties that resulted in a 47-47 deadlock after regulation, setting the stage for Walker to outscore Natchitoches Central 15-6 in overtime – a span in which Garner scored all of her four points – to reach Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal game against Denham Springs.
The two teams meet at approximately 8 p.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.
“I wasn’t going to let go of the ball,” Garner said of the first career technical foul. “We were just fighting for the ball and we were going hard at it. I didn’t hear the whistle. It’s how I am, I’m not going to back down. It’s what I’ve been taught my whole life. It’s made me who I am today.”
That’s all you need to know about Garner, the engine in Walker’s high-powered offense, main ball-handler against the opposition’s full-court pressure and more importantly, one of the team’s unquestioned leaders that commands the respect of her teammates.
“She’s been at Walker for four years and knows the system, so as the point guard that’s an important role,” Walker coach Hannah Jones said. “It’s an important spot because that’s the person who’s supposed to put people where they need to be. Also, she brings a lot of spunk, fire and leadership. When we’re in practice and something needs to be done, she’s the one saying it.”
Garner credits both her parents – Arnell (a shooting guard at Loranger) and Rhonda (former Walker High point guard) Garner – for her introduction to the game.
When it comes to her level of courage on the court and ability to command a team, Garner points to one person in particular.
“It’s a mentality my mom’s instilled into me,” she said. “To always be a leader, never be a follower. Just stand up for what I believe in.”
Said Young of Garner: “She means everything to the team. She brings leadership and intensity. She gets on us in practice whether we like it or not.”
After two injury-plagued seasons, Garner has almost had to pinch herself to be in her current position of leading Walker to its first state tournament appearance in four years.
What had the makings of a memorable career has included two character-defining injuries that could have soured Garner’s outlook on the sport.
She estimated missing 75 percent of her sophomore season after suffering a concussion in practice, followed a year later, by an ankle injury during a district game that last more than two months.
“My mom prays for me before every game,” Garner said.
If you’re looking for a prime example of Garner’s desire and knack for making a timely play, try Walker’s comeback against Denham Springs on Feb. 8 in the game that decided the District 4-5A championship.
The Lady Cats had taken their first lead of the game on a pair of free throws from Young with 2:34 to play when after another offensive possession, a missed shot bounded to the right of the lane near the baseline where there was one player.
That was Garner who grabbed the offensive rebound and without hesitation scored her only basket of the game with 1:27 left to play. She later added a free throw with 8.6 seconds left to cap a dramatic 18-0 run and seal a 58-50 victory.
“Out of all the tall people around me, I got it,” Garner said with a hint of laughter. “If it’s in reach and I can grab it, that’s what I’m going to do. At the end of the day, it’s my ball is how I feel.”
