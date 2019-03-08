Walker High’s Tiara Young may have been omitted from participating on a national stage with the nation’s top high school players in the McDonald’s All-American game, but after the news of Friday, she’ll get another opportunity for national recognition.
Young, the driving force in Walker’s run to the District 4-5A championship and Class 5A state semifinals, was selected as Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-11 Young, an LSU signee, is now eligible for Gatorade’s National Player of the Year honor which will be announced at a later date this month.
“Tiara is a phenomenal basketball player,” Walker coach Hannah Jones. “She is a special talent. She is one of the best high school basketball players that I have ever seen. Tiara helped elevate our basketball program by leading our team to the semifinals of the state tournament.”
The Gatorade honor, which selects a senior player in all 50 states and Washington D.C., is combination of on-the-court achievement along with off-the-court contributions.
In Young, they got a lot of both, making her a slam-dunk choice to win the state-level honor.
With Walker finishing with a 32-5 record, and appearing in the state tournament for the first time in four years, Young played a vital role in the success of this year’s team.
Young averaged 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals, finishing with a staggering 1,056 points this season and 248 rebounds.
She unofficially concluded her career, which began at Shreveport’s Evangel Christian in the seventh grade, as the state’s third all-time career scoring leader with 4,372 points.
Moreover, Young’s compiled a 3.71 grade point average and has volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach and given of her time to several community services endeavors through the family’s church, Jones said.
“With her being recognized it’s an accomplishment not just for our basketball program but a huge accomplishment of the talent that Tiara is,” Jones said. “Not many people get the change to coach a player like Tiara Young. I can’t wait to see what she brings to LSU. They are getting a great player, but an even better person.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.