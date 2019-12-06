HOUMA - Walker High scored the game's first 15 points in the first quarter and went on to cruise past St. James 55-19 Friday at Vandebilt Catholic's Tournament.
The Lady Cats (6-2) return to action at 9 a.m. Saturday to face Lutcher.
Walker led 15-0 after the first quarter and 29-7 at halftime and extended that margin to 47-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
Trinity Harold scored 10 of her team-high 13 points in the first half, while Kaitlyn Hayes, who returned earlier this week from a broken finger, added nine of her 11 points in the second half.
