Walker shook off a slow start, rallying for a 49-35 win over Benton in the second round of the Division I non-select playoffs Monday, while Springfield held Port Allen to single digits in every quarter in a 49-30 victory over Port Allen in the Division III non-select playoffs.
Elsewhere in Division II, Amite’s Miracle Irving scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers in a 59-39 win over Doyle, while No. 13 Westlake picked up a 53-48 overtime victory over No. 4 French Settlement.
In Division V, No. 3 Gibsland-Coleman got a 44-40 win over No. 14 Holden.
No. 1 Walker will host No. 8 Chalmette in the quarterfinals Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while No. 3 Springfield will host No. 11 Winnfield at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Walker trailed 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before pulling ahead 26-22 at halftime.
Caitlin Travis, who had 17 points, scored nine in the second quarter. Travis had three 3-pointers in the game.
Walker, which went 9-for-16 from the line and hit six 3-pointers, extended the lead to 43-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Arionna Patterson and Kennedi Ard each had 12 points. Patterson went 4-for-7 from the line, while Ard scored eight in the third quarter.
Benton went 6-for-12 from the line and hit five 3-pointers.
SPRINGFIELD 49, PORT ALLEN 30
Seven players scored for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime.
Jaci Williams, who led Springfield with 16 points, scored eight in the third quarter as the Lady Bulldogs extended the lead to 37-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tessa Jones added nine points, while Anna Richardson added eight for Springfield, which went 10-for-14 from the line and hit three 3-pointers.
Irving hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Lady Warriors led 22-13 and stretched the advantage to 36-17 at halftime.
Doyle cut the lead to 39-32 going into the fourth quarter before Amite closed with a 20-7 run, with Irving hitting three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Shelby Taylor added 13 and Kassidy Rivero scored 10 with two 3-pointers.
Doyle hit seven 3-pointers and went 0-for-8 from the line.
