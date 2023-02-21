Springfield-Port Allen girls

Springfield's Jaci Williams fights under the basket against Port Allen.

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

Walker shook off a slow start, rallying for a 49-35 win over Benton in the second round of the Division I non-select playoffs Monday, while Springfield held Port Allen to single digits in every quarter in a 49-30 victory over Port Allen in the Division III non-select playoffs.

Elsewhere in Division II, Amite’s Miracle Irving scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers in a 59-39 win over Doyle, while No. 13 Westlake picked up a 53-48 overtime victory over No. 4 French Settlement.

