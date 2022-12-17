WALKER – For the Walker and Springfield girls basketball teams, it was more about getting prepared for what’s ahead than about their game Saturday to close out the Walker Tournament.
The Lady Cats put together a solid first half as the Lady Bulldogs struggled to find the basket, and Walker cruised to a 64-12 win at Walker.
“(Friday) night (in a win over Vandebilt Catholic) was a pretty physical game, so I was hoping to get a lead today and kind of play a lot of people and maybe limit some minutes to my starters that play a lot of minutes,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said after the Lady Cats moved to 14-1. “We were working on a new little zone offense, just trying to work on some new wrinkles the second part of the season. We were able to do that. We came out with a lot of intensity, making shots, had them scrambling on offense. That’s what we try to do, and I thought we did a good job of doing what we do.”
Springfield dropped to 7-4 on the season and played without Jaci Williams, who was held out of the game after hitting her head on the floor in a collision in the Lady Bulldogs’ win over Delhi on Friday.
“Obviously there’s not probably anything positive you can get off of this except we’ll watch a little film of a few things of how you can defend something a little better,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “They hit 11 threes. That’s the most maybe anybody’s ever hit against us. You try to take away certain things, and they’re hitting shots, and you have no chance. It’s a great team. We knew we were in big trouble and short-handed a little bit. You want to obviously try to stay positive, but at the same time, we’ve got to get better.
“The past three weeks have been a tough stretch for the boys and girls with constant game, game, game,” Dreher continued. “You don’t get a chance to really get better sometimes, so we’ll be able to start working and preparing. We don’t play for a couple of weeks, but we’ve got four days of practice this week. We’ll get back to the basics and little things for after Christmas.”
Walker got rolling early as Ja’Miya Vann hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, then the Lady Cats took advantage of Springfield’s struggles from the floor while also turning turnovers into baskets during a 23-0 run.
“I think a lot of times when they get down, they kind of have to get away from their game plan maybe to be patient because you’ve got to create extra possessions,” Arnold said. “When those shots aren’t going in, it’s kind of a snowball effect. It can get ugly quick, especially if we’re hitting shots on the other end. I think that’s kind of what happened to them early …”
The Lady Cats hit five 3-pointers during the opening surge, with two from Caitlin Travis, who scored all 10 of her points in the first quarter.
“When somebody’s open, you’ve got to get to them,” Dreher said. “You’ve got to get that shot up against this team because they’re going to trap you, press you. They came out and hit their first few threes, and you know it’s going to be a long night when that happens.”
Blayre Wheat, who led Springfield with six points on a pair of 3-pointers, hit her first to cut the lead to 23-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Walker used more of the same formula in the second quarter with Vann and Trinity Thomas hitting 3-pointers during a burst which expanded the lead to 37-3 on a basket by Leah Eddards.
Vann, Eddards and Thomas also had 10 points each for the Lady Cats, with Thomas and Vann scoring all of theirs in the first half.
Kaydance Threeton scored Springfield’s only basket of the second quarter to make the score 37-5 before Thomas hit a basket and Eddards a free throw to make the score 40-5 with 1:55 in the first half, hitting the 35-point margin to move to a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Peyton Childress hit a layup and Logan Cookmeyer a 3-pointer to put Walker ahead 45-5 at halftime.
“Last Saturday night (in a loss to Albany in the parish tournament championship game), we couldn’t throw it in the ocean, but ever since then, I think eight is the least amount of threes we’ve hit in a game since then,” Arnold said of the Lady Cats’ long-range shooting. “I didn’t really stress about it after Saturday. They knew we played badly. They knew we shot terribly, so I think they kind of wanted to prove it to themselves, ‘hey, we don’t usually shoot like that,’ so they kind of matured and moved on. They didn’t hold on to it. They let it go, and they just kept shooting. We didn’t take bad shots (last week). They just weren’t going in.”
Both coaches worked their benches, with Cookmeyer and Wheat trading 3-pointers to end the third quarter with the Lady Cats ahead 52-11.
“There are certain games we use only seven or eight people, so this is a chance where you try to reward a few of them that are putting in the time and at practice,” Dreher said.
Childress, who finished with eight points, hit a pair of threes in the fourth quarter, the last of which put Walker ahead 60-11.
“I think that little crew at the end, they put in the work, and when it’s their time, they’re going to be ready,” Arnold said. “I said ‘you can’t just sit on the bench and be a bench player. You have to be mentally involved so when you get in there, you know what’s going on’. It’s the same thing in practice. You know you’re going to practice hard too.”
Maddie Ridgedell’s free throw was Springfield’s only point in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
“We had some decent looks, but at the end of the day, it’s little things,” Dreher said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to work on boxing out and just make better decisions as a whole. Sports are very humbling sometimes. You can be playing better and getting better, but there’s always somebody a lot better than you out there.”
WALKER 57, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 27
Walker led 43-11 at halftime with Travis scoring 19 of her 25 points in the first half.
Kennedi Ard scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half with three 3-pointers. Walker had five treys in the game.
Vandebilt Catholic was 15-for-30 from the line, while Walker was 4-for-6.
