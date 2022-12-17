Springfield vs Walker Girls Basketball

Springfield's Tessa Jones (2) tries to drive past three Walker defenders on Saturday.

WALKER – For the Walker and Springfield girls basketball teams, it was more about getting prepared for what’s ahead than about their game Saturday to close out the Walker Tournament.

The Lady Cats put together a solid first half as the Lady Bulldogs struggled to find the basket, and Walker cruised to a 64-12 win at Walker.

Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold discusses the Lady Cats' win over Springfield in the Walker Tournament.
Springfield vs Walker Girls Basketball

Walker's Peyton Childress (21) puts up a shot vs Springfield on Saturday.
Springfield vs Walker Girls Basketball

Springfield's Emersyn Neal (24) tries to get past Walker's Amira Raddler (30) after a free throw on Saturday.

