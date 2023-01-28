Caitlin Travis scored 26 points, helping Walker to a 66-40 win over Dutchtown in District 5-5A girls basketball action Friday, while Springfield held Pope John Paul II to single digits in every quarter to key a 44-23 win in District 7-2A play.
The Lady Cats led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter and 33-20 at halftime.
Travis, who hit three 3-pointers, scored 12 points in the third quarter as Walker led 48-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Aneace Scott added 11 points, while Kennedi Ard scored 10 with two 3-pointers.
Walker had six treys as a team and went 10-for-17 from the line as eight players scored.
SPRINGFIELD 44, POPE JOHN PAUL II 23
The Lady Bulldogs led 22-13 at halftime but pulled away with a 17-4 run in the third quarter.
Eight players scored for Springfield, which went 13-for-24 from the line and hit three 3-pointers.
Emersyn Neal led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points, while Maddie Ridgedell scored eight and Anna Richardson seven. Jaci Williams and Tessa Richardson each scored six, with Richardson scoring all of her points in the third quarter.
