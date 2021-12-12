FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Walker had a nice lead on Albany at halftime of Saturday’s girls championship game in the Livingston Parish Tournament, but at the same time, the Lady Cats weren’t as sharp as coach Korey Arnold would have liked.
The Lady Cats remedied that, using a short scoring burst in the third quarter to get back on track in a 76-30 win over the Lady Hornets on Saturday at French Settlement’s Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“That’s our calling card,” Arnold said after his team moved to 13-0. “We want to come out and swing the first punch. Good teams respond. Bad teams lay down. I knew Albany was going to respond. I knew they weren’t going to go away. They kept attacking us in the press, and they got to the free-throw line a lot. That was my talk at halftime, just clean up our press, make sure we guard the ball better without fouling and be aggressive going to the rim instead of settling for 3-pointers. We did a much better job coming out the first five minutes of the (third) quarter and establishing those two things, and that was the difference in the second half, and we just kind of pulled away after that.”
Meanwhile, Albany coach Stacy Darouse couldn’t complain after her young team got some championship game experience.
“Overall, I was pleased. The kids battled,” Darouse said after her team dropped to 7-4. “I thought we did a better job on the boards tonight against a very talented team. So overall, I was pleased. I was happy even though the score doesn’t reflect that. We were happy to be in the parish championship. Kudos to Walker. They have a very, very talented team. Korey does a good job with them, and they’re very comfortable in their execution. They did a good job tonight.”
Walker’s Ja’Miya Vann hit a 3-pointer to open the game, and Albany’s Ja’Meisha Williams answered to knot the score, but from there, Walker’s pressure defense helped spark a run that put the game out of reach early.
Ray’Onna Sterling’s 3-pointer put Walker ahead 17-4 before Albany’s Aubrey Hoyt hit a free throw to stop the Lady Cats’ run.
But Vann’s layup off a rebound keyed another surge from Walker.
Lanie Miller hit a 3-pointer and Vann connected on two straight treys before Miller’s inside basket pushed the lead to 30-5.
“They were hot the first quarter made some threes that we were hoping they would miss,” Darouse said. “I thought the kids battled. In the first half, we were able to make them pick up some fouls. We missed some free throws. We missed some easy ones that would have kept the game closer longer. The score got away from us.”
Walker hit 11 treys in the game. Vann had three in the first quarter and finished with 15 points. Ard had three as part of an 11-point effort, while Miller also scored 11.
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux hit two free throws before Caitlin Travis’ basket put Walker ahead 32-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Travis finished with 12 points and was named MVP of the tournament.
“I actually expected it to be some other person,” Travis said with a smile. “I just wanted to win the game really, and I’m looking forward to us getting better and progressing. Obviously, our main goal is to win a championship, but I’m thankful for it (MVP honor).”
Travis said the team’s balanced scoring is another layer to the Lady Cats’ success.
“It makes us a better team overall because everybody’s confidence stays up if they’re getting touches and scoring and everything and everybody’s just involved,” she said.
Walker led 34-9 after Boudreaux hit two free throws with 6:34 left in the first half, but the teams went on a three-minute scoring drought before Kennedi Ard’s basket.
“In the second quarter, we kind of got stagnant on offense, stagnant on defense, got a little lazy on defense fouling too much, and that was my halftime talk,” Arnold said. “I went on them pretty hard at halftime, because we were being selfish on offense. We were being selfish on defense, trying to do too much. Instead of moving your feet and relying on your teammates, we were trying to play ‘me’ ball, so I think they got the point. We came out the second half and got to the rim. We started moving our feet better on defense and fouled a lot less in the second half. That was a good job of responding.”
Walker led 40-13 before Albany’s Emma Fuller scored four straight points to end the half, cutting the Walker lead to 40-17.
At halftime, Walker’s Aneace Scott had four fouls, while Ard had three, but Arnold worked his bench, subbing four or five players at a time in spots.
“With the style of play, we could do it with five kids, but it’s not as effective. When I can play 10, 11, 12 kids, we’re able to stay fresher longer and really pressure the ball while the other team really can’t sub,” Arnold said. “When they sub, it’s a drop-off. When we sub, it’s not a drop-off. It’s a huge advantage fatigue-wise. As the game goes on, you can kind of see it on the other team’s face. They hit a wall and you’re still fresh.”
Walker used a 7-0 burst out of halftime to go up 47-17 before Hoyt’s basket stopped the run.
“Actually, halftime broke our rhythm,” Darouse said. “We had trouble getting going at the start of the third quarter and the score separated a little bit more. It was midway through the third quarter before we woke up again.”
No Albany player scored in double figures, but Hoyt had seven, Boudreaux six and Williams five. The Lady Hornets went 10-for-22 from the line, while Walker was 9-for-14.
“There were several times we went right through their press and missed, or we were able to get an offensive rebound and missed,” Darouse said. “That was nothing but us. That was all on us, but those things we can fix. We can get back in the gym. You can’t fix effort. You can’t fix heart, and we had those things.
“Two weeks ago, my best description of our team was we were a box of chocolates, so I feel like this week found our identity a little bit,” Darouse continued. “We played three track meets this week. Springfield, Holden and Walker all press. We press. We played three track meets, so for us to be able to sustain that track met for three out of six days is encouraging for us moving forward.”
The Lady Cats led 58-21 going into the fourth quarter and quickly extended the advantage to 64-22 on Sterling’s basket.
Boudreaux had a steal and layup to make the score 66-26, but Walker closed with a 10-4 run as Leah Eddards hit two treys and Amira Raddler another.
Arnold reflected on the parish tournament win.
“It’s always nice to win a championship … Livingston Parish or a district championship,” he said. “It’s always nice to bring a trophy home. That means you did something good consecutively or consistently good to win a bracket tournament. I thought all three games, we had spurts where we looked pretty damn good, and that’s what we’re trying for. We’re nowhere near a finished product, so I keep telling the kids make sure they stay humble and hungry, and I think they do that. I think that’s why we’re beating teams like we do because they’re not getting complacent. They’re staying hungry.”
