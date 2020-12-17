WALKER – Walker got the start it was looking for to begin its own tournament.
The Lady Cats bookended a pair of solid quarters to key a 73-28 win over Springfield in the opening game of the Walker Tournament at Walker High on Thursday.
“We always talk about coming out with a lot of energy and getting the first punch, and if they fight back, we’ve got to hit back,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said after the Lady Cats took control with a 23-6 run in the first quarter. “Springfield did some good things. They’re not a bad team. They’re well coached, but as the game went on, they kind of wore down. Physically and mentally, I think they wore down a little bit.”
The key for the Lady Cats early in the game was capitalizing on Springfield turnovers created by their press.
“We’ve got to get tougher and limit our turnovers when teams are pressing us – too many turnovers in the first half,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 4-4.
After Springfield’s Tessa Jones scored to cut Walker’s lead to 7-4, the Lady Cats (13-1) picked up some momentum as Caitlin Travis and Amira Raddler connected on 3-pointers and Nia Robinson hit a shot at the buzzer during a run which put Walker ahead 23-6 heading into the second quarter.
Katie Norman’s free throw cut the lead to 23-7, but Walker capitalized on Springfield turnovers, stretching the lead to 42-9 on Travis’ 3-point play. Norman finished with seven points to lead Springfield.
Travis scored 27 points, with 22 coming in the first half.
“She can score the ball,” Arnold said of Travis.
Norman’s 3-pointer slowed the Walker run, but Lanie Miller scored the last four points of the half to put Walker ahead 46-12. Miller scored 15 and Raddler 10 for Walker.
Both coaches worked their benches during the course of the game, creating different lineups, and Springfield capitalized in the third quarter creating turnovers and working the boards to cut into the lead.
“I used maybe five girls that I felt played pretty well in that quarter, and was pleased to end on a good note with that group and then got some other people some minutes,” Dreher said, while also keeping in mind the Lady Bulldogs play Dutchtown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Riverside on Saturday at 11 a.m., with both games at Central. “It’s a tough team that we knew we were big underdogs. We’ve just got to try to win these next two Friday and Saturday.”
Maddie Ridgedell scored all of her six points and Destiny Reed four of her six as Springfield got within 50-25 going into the fourth quarter.
“In the third quarter, we just came out on our man-to-man, which we hadn’t played yet this year, but I’m thinking down the road in case we need it, a team’s shooting the ball really well we need to get up and guard them,” Arnold said. “It started off a little bad. It’s something we practice all the time, but we never use it in the game, so it kind of started off a little shaky in the third quarter, but as the game went on, they got more comfortable playing man-to-man. I actually thought we looked good toward the end in it. I thought we did some good things.”
Walker took control in the final period as Kennedi Ard and Travis had consecutive steals and made layups to spark a 10-0 run.
After Serenity Carr’s basket halted the run, Miller scored five straight points to key a 13-0 run that ended on a free throw by Springfield’s Jaci Williams with 1.8 seconds to play.
“In a game like this, I use it as teachable moments, something that we may use down the road or put a kid in a situation that I may need her in down the road,” Arnold said. “That’s basically all we really did the second half, just kind of work on stuff that we may use later.”
