The Walker girls basketball team picked up wins over Opelousas and Plainview on Monday to advance to the championship game of the Brusly Tournament.
Walker defeated Opelousas 48-32 and shut out Plainview in the first quarter to key a 47-23 win. The Lady Cats will face Brusly for the tournament championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WALKER 48, OPELOUSAS 32
Walker snapped a 15-15 tie at the end of the first quarter with an 18-6 run in the second.
The Lady Cats outscored Opelousas 15-11 in the second half.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 19 points, with nine in the second quarter and eight in the third. Kennedi Ard added 13 points and Keaira Gross scored 10.
WALKER 47, PLAINVIEW 23
Walker used a 30-0 run in the first quarter to fuel the win as Travis scored 14 of her 20 points in the first quarter and Lanie Miller scored eight of her 14.
The Lady Cats led 36-13 at halftime and outscored Plainview 11-10 the rest of the way.
