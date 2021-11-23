The Walker girls basketball team won a pair of games Tuesday in the St. Thomas More Tournament, defeating Jennings and Sulphur.
WALKER 69, JENNINGS 22
Walker led 38-12 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Ja'Miya Vann had 20 points, with 10 in the second quarter. Caitlin Travis added 13 and Lanie Miller scored 12.
WALKER 77, SULPHUR 37
The Lady Cats led 43-13 at halftime.
Travis and Miller each had 12 points with Miller scoring 10 in the second quarter. Kailey Bennett added 11 points.
