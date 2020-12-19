Walker closed out its own tournament with a 65-33 win over Baker on Saturday at Walker High.
The Lady Cats held Baker to single digits in every quarter, leading 24-9 at the end of the first quarter and 41-17 at halftime.
Walker extended the lead to 61-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kennedi Ard lead Walker with 17 points, while Caitlin Travis added 11 points, Keaira Gross had eight and Lanie Miller seven.
