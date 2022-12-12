LIVINGSTON – Walker’s Kennedi Ard certainly won’t forget her 17th birthday.
Ard, who’s been an integral part of the Lady Cats’ basketball success over the past few seasons, committed to Louisiana-Monroe last Thursday.
“I’ve always thought about playing college basketball,” Ard said following the Lady Cats’ win over French Settlement in last week’s Livingston Parish Tournament, noting she started playing basketball at four years old. “I’ve always grown up watching it, seeing how they play. I’ve always just dreamed of doing to play D1.”
She said committing on her birthday wasn’t planned.
“I just woke up and God was like, ‘Hey, do it today,’ and I did it,” she said.
Ard, a junior who was a first-team all-district and All-Parish selection last season, said she got an offer from UL-Monroe in the eighth grade and later took a visit to campus, which helped solidify her commitment.
“They just feel like home,” Ard said. “They were very welcoming, felt like family. There wasn’t a moment where I felt nervous. I was just very comfortable around them. I feel like I can be myself over there.”
Another factor for Ard is that Louisiana-Monroe’s coaching staff, led by Brooks Donald Williams, stuck with her after she endured three knee surgeries.
“I actually did have schools back off of me, but ULM has kept in contact with me,” Ard said. “After surgery, they were texting me. Throughout the recovery they would text or call and see how I was doing. It was a tough one – it really was – and they just always made sure to check up on me. It made me feel good to let me know that there are still colleges out there that want to talk to me.”
Walker coach Korey Arnold said Ard’s relationship with the ULM coaching staff was a key factor in her commitment.
“UL-Monroe was on her from the beginning, and I think they built a relationship from the beginning, and they assured her when she was going through her hardships with the surgeries and stuff that they still were committed to her,” Arnold said. “So I think that’s part of the reason why she committed to them. She felt a connection. She’s got a relationship, not just (as) a basketball player. She became to close to the coaches there, and I think that helped her feel secure and confident that they were going to be with her even through injuries.”
“A lot of the colleges are going away from recruiting kids,” Arnold continued. “They’re using the transfer portal. It’s still about relationships to them (ULM), and I think going forward, she’s going to be in a good spot over there. They’re going to make sure she’s taken care of. They’re going to take care of her and make sure she’s doing what she’s supposed to being doing and also developing as person, not only a basketball player.”
Arnold said Ard’s versatility as a player will be a plus for the Lady Warhawks.
“She’s like a Swiss Army knife,” Arnold said. “She can do a little bit of everything. She can pass it, shoot it, defend, rebound. I think she’s still developing as a basketball player. I think her skill set can get a little better. Her bounce off the floor can get a little better, but where’s she’s at currently, she does a really good job with us.”
Ard said the ULM coaching staff wants to utilize her abilities as a shooter, but she said she knows she’ll have to earn playing time.
“It makes me feel great,” Ard said. “It just gives me that mindset to stay in the gym and keep getting shots up. I’ll get the job done for them for sure.”
