Looking back, Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold realizes he's in a pretty good spot.
He notched his 400th win in the Lady Cats' 64-24 win over Opelousas as part of the Brusly Tournament at Walker on Friday on his 40th birthday.
"I just started my 17th year, so to get 400 wins this quick, I've had a lot of good basketball players, which equals to a lot of good basketball teams," Arnold said. "We were able to win a lot of games. That's a credit to them just coming to work everyday and most importantly, just doing what we ask them to do. Like I said, good players make good coaches."
Arnold, who played at Central Lafourche and went to Nicholls State, started his coaching career at Cabrini, where he spent two seasons, followed by a season at Hahnville and four at Sam Houston before landing at Walker 10 years ago.
He said his previous stops were learning experiences.
"All four of the schools, I had different types of kids," Arnold said. "At Cabrini, I had really smart kids, kind of the prima donna type, kind of entitled, but they were really smart, and they worked hard. At Sam Houston, I experienced how to start a program from scratch and make them a little bit better every year, and we were pretty successful over there my last two years. At Hahnville, they had never reached a state tournament, so the one year there, we went to the state tournament, so that was a big deal for them. I don't think they've made it back to the state tournament since. It's just different types of kids, different programs at different points in the programs' history, and I think that helped mold me to where I am today."
The other part of the equation for Arnold early in his coaching career was learning how to coach girls basketball.
"Girls and boys is a different game, it really is," Arnold said. "My first two years, I was a man-to-man guy, That's all we played because that's all we played as boys. I found on the girls side, we were good man-to-man, but we could be even better doing zone concepts on the girls side. I switched my methods then when I figured that out, and I've just run with it since. We're pretty much a strictly zone team, and we're pretty successful with it."
"I was never an assistant coach, so the pros of that it is you can kind of trial and error on yourself. My first one or two years coaching, we were successful at Cabrini. We were a top team in the state, but I think back and how bad of a coach I was compared to now," Arnold said with a laugh. "You learn as a coach, I'm so much better a coach now. You just get that over the years, this experience by trial and error, you say, 'OK, that didn't work.' You find ways that you can consistently be a winner."
Arnold said his stop at Sam Houston was particularly helpful in his growth as a coach.
"I think at Sam Houston, I really became a better coach because we weren't very talented, so we had to scheme and (used) Xs and Os and find ways to motivate the kids," Arnold said. "There were a lot of kids who didn't have a lot of background in basketball, so we had to figure out ways to bridge the gap playing against kids who were really good. I thought we did a good job of that, and I think that ultimately made me a hell of a lot better coach ..."
Arnold said the strategic part of the game is still his favorite aspect.
"There wasn't anybody I really modeled after," Arnold said. "I just kind of had some core beliefs I wanted to do, and then Xs and Os. I'm an Xs and Os junkie. I'm always trying to scheme stuff up and figure out new ways to do things and be creative and put the kids in the best situations. I enjoy that part of the game more than anything."
In taking the Walker job, Arnold said he wanted to build on an already successful program while putting his own stamp on it.
"My first year or two at Walker, I'm pretty hardcore, so I had to not change the program, but raise the expectations and the culture," Arnold said. "Ever since then, the kids have bought in. I've got a good group of parents that support (the team). That's why we've been able to be successful for 10 straight years. That's hard to do in a public school. We've never not made the playoffs, a lot of times, won a game or two in the playoffs. That's a credit to the kids buying into what we're trying to sell them."
It paid off as Walker won 62 games in two years, losing at the buzzer in the quarterfinals in 2014 and in the championship game in 2015.
"The thing about that 2015 team, the state runner-up team, we played the style we play now, and all I played was five girls," Arnold said. "When I think back on what those girls did, it was remarkable. I never subbed, and they were warriors. I never subbed, and we pressed baseline to baseline for four quarters, and they never complained. I think four of the five went on to play Division I basketball, so that tells you the type of kids they were."
The record wasn't as sharp for the Lady Cats in the following season, but Arnold said that team stood out for other reasons.
"That was a fun group to coach because they clowned around a lot, but they knew when to take it seriously," Arnold said. "That was probably one of my most enjoyable years coaching because you took a group of kids that probably didn't have a whole lot of expectations on themselves, and we ended up having a really good year ..."
Arnold said that's a result of some core values he's tried to instill in the program.
"You're going to have years where you're a little more talented than others, but the two things we preach are discipline and accountability and that carries you on the years you may not have as much talent," Arnold said. "You're still able to win some games and just work hard and have successful seasons."
This season, the Lady Cats return several starters from a team that advanced to the quarterfinals.
Ten players scored in Walker's win over Opelousas to give Arnold the milestone win, with the Lady Cats opening a 40-17 lead at halftime.
Caitlin Travis led with 15 points, while Arionna Patterson and Kennedi Ard each scored 12.
"This is the most talented team and deep team I've ever had in my 17 years," Arnold said. "We can go 12-13 deep and don't lose a bit. In the style of play we play, that's going to help us in the long run. We can sub, stay fresh and keep doing what we're doing."
"They're a very unselfish team this year," Arnold continued. "They enjoy each other. They love for each other to be successful. I don't see any selfishness in their success. That speaks volumes. They work really hard in practice. There are some days the second group beats the first team in practice, and that's how deep we are. That's a good thing. They're very competitive. They get at it in practice, and that's a coach's dream when you've got kids that compete that hard and want to get better and want to push each other but in a respectful way."
Arnold picked up win No. 401 as Walker moved to 10-0 on the season with a 73-23 win over South Lafourche to close out the Brusly Tournament on Saturday.
"I like where I'm at," Arnold said. "I'm comfortable here. I think the type of kid we get fits my coaching style. I'm not easy to play for. I challenge them mentally, physically. The kids around here are really hard-nosed kids. Their parents come from hard-working households, and that helps me. My coaching style, I couldn't do what I do at some other schools. I'm pretty intense, and I think the kids, it's love. I want the best for them, but I'm going to push them too. I'm going to rub them and try to get the most out of them that they don't think they can get. Sometimes my expectations are a little more than theirs, and I'm OK with that."
WALKER 73, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 23
Walker held South Lafourche to single digits in every quarter as 11 players scored.
The Lady Cats led 29-11 at halftime and put the game away with a 26-6 run in the third quarter.
Walker hit eight 3-pointers with Ja'Miya Vann scoring 12 points and Ard and Lanie Miller each scoring 11.
