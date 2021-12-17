This wasn’t the way the Walker girls basketball team wanted to get 16th straight win to start the season.
The Lady Cats’ anticipated game with Parkway and Mikaylah Williams, one of the nation’s top players, was cancelled Friday morning because of COVID-19 concerns with the Parkway team.
“We wanted this game,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “Win, lose or draw, we needed this game, because I think it was a test game. We needed to see where we we’re at. We’re kind of disappointed that we’re not going to be able to play it.”
Walker will pick up a forfeit win based on Louisiana High School Athletic Association guidelines regarding COVID-19.
The game was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Walker High as part of the Walker Lady Cat Basketball Tournament, and Arnold said the schedule will shift, with Lafayette and East St. John, who were originally scheduled to play at 6:45 p.m., moving into the 5:30 p.m. spot.
Walker will now play twice on Saturday, stepping into Parkway’s spot against Gulfport, Miss., at 9:30 a.m. The Lady Cats will also face Carencro at 12:30 p.m.
“We’ve got to bounce back,” Arnold said. “Gulfport in the morning is a really good team. We can’t get hung up on stuff that we can’t control.”
