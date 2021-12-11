FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Top-seeded Walker didn’t leave much doubt about stamping its ticket to the girls championship game of the Livingston Parish Tournament.
The Lady Cats pressured Denham Springs virtually from the opening tip to the end of the contest on their way to an 87-23 win in semifinal action Friday at French Settlement’s Gerald C. Keller Gym.
Walker coach Korey Arnold, whose team moved to 12-0, said the Lady Cats’ style of play carries over from the way the team practices.
“Sometimes our practices are more intense than the games, and I that’s what I try to tell them, my goal as a coach is to overprepare you, so at practice, we get after it,” Arnold said. “We’ve got a rule, at any point during practice, if we give up a layup, we go to the track and take care of that, and they know that, and they hold themselves to that standard, so in the game, they don’t give up layups. We’re able to press baseline to baseline, the most impressive thing is we don’t give up a layup. That starts at practice, and that’s them. I hold them accountable, but also, they hold themselves accountable, and I think the standard’s been set about how we want to play defense. I always tell them the other team should have nightmares about you. When they go to sleep at night, they should still be thinking about the pressure they just saw.”
Walker’s pressure wasn’t a good thing for Denham Springs coach Rudy Smith’s young team.
“They got after us from the start, pushed us up the sideline, pushed us where we didn’t where we didn’t want to go, and you could see the youth in our girls,” Smith said after his team dropped to 8-4. “They all looked a little nervous from the start. We actually told them if you can’t make a bounce pass somewhere, don’t make a pass at all. It seems like any time we threw any time we threw anything up in the air, they were all over it. They were scoring as quick as they could steal it.”
Walker meets Albany in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, while Denham Springs faces Holden for third place at 3 p.m.
The Lady Cats jumped out to a 5-0 lead and Denham Springs trailed by two twice before Walker began to pull away.
Ja’Miya Vann, Ray’Onna Sterling and LaShantae Clay hit 3-pointers during a run that put the Lady Cats ahead 19-7 before Walker went into the second quarter with a 25-7 lead after Keaira Gross and Arianna Patterson had steals that led to baskets.
“We just want to set the tone, play defense, play hard and get turnovers,” said Sterling, who finished with 19 points.
Denham Springs’ Sheneka Taylor got a basket to open the second quarter, but Walker continued its pressure, turning DSHS turnovers into baskets during a 22-0 run that put Walker ahead 47-9 at halftime.
Taylor led DSHS with eight points.
Caitlin Travis’ jumper put Walker ahead 55-9 before Taylor’s 3-pointer stopped the Walker run.
Sterling hit a trey for Walker, keying a burst that extended the lead to 62-12. Denham’s Olivia Slack hit a 3-pointer to stop that run before Walker went into the fourth quarter ahead 66-15.
Denham’s Zoey Garidel scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter with her last bucket being Denham’s last one of the game.
Smith is hoping the experience of playing against Walker’s defense will help his team as the season progresses.
“We told them from the start, this starts last night or last year or whatever,” he said. “You’ve got to mentally start preparing yourself for teams like this if you want to be able to play at that level. You have to play against that and you have to see it.”
“(Saturday) we’re going to face the same thing a lot in Holden, maybe not quite as fast, but they’re going to put the same kind of heat on us,” Smith said. “We’ve got to invite that and we’ve got to want that. We can’t always be the bully out there. Sometimes you’ve got to be able to take getting bullied and fight back.”
Walker’s Amira Raddler hit two free throws with 15.4 seconds left for the final margin.
“They got some clean looks late in the game, and I was kind of upset about it because I didn’t think we did a good enough job closing out, but a lot of it’s just fatigue,” Arnold said. “I’ve got them shooting three balls, and they’re winded. That’s a really low percentage shot for the other team. I call it a bait shot. It’s like ‘Oh my God, I’m open, I’ve got to shoot. You probably shouldn’t shoot.”
Twelve players scored for Walker as Arnold played his entire roster. Travis and Vann each had 12 points.
It’s on to the championship game for Walker and a showdown with Albany.
“I think our programs kind of resemble a lot about each other,” Arnold said while praising Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse. “They’re going to play hard. They’re going to play with a toughness. That’s something I look for in my teams, and that’s something I see in her teams. Every year, they’re going to play hard. They may not be great basketball players, but they’re going to play hard, she’s going to have them coached up. I told my kids (Saturday) we’ve got to expect a mud fight. She’s going to mud it up, try to make it as ugly as it can. We’ve got to be ready for a physical basketball game. She’s a hell of a coach. I respect what she does. She does a tremendous job with the kids she has, and we’re going to be prepared because I know they’re going to be prepared.”
