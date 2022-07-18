It’s been a dream of Caitlin Travis’ to play college basketball, and she’s getting that opportunity after recently committing to Loyola of New Orleans.
“I knew I wanted to do it,” Travis, who is preparing for her senior season at Walker, said of playing college basketball. “I just felt right at Loyola. I felt comfortable. I really liked the coaches, and the players just made me feel … at home. They were just really nice. I just felt that the school was for me.”
Travis, the All-Parish and District 4-5A MVP, visited the school and said she was impressed by coach Kellie Kennedy and her staff.
“The coaches, I like the way they do things and the way they coach too,” Travis said. “Just seeing them there, I guess I could just envision myself playing for them, and I think I could help them. We can be successful. I can be successful, and the team can at Loyola.”
Loyola advanced to the Round of 32 in the NAIA Tournament this past season, going 23-6.
“That wasn’t a huge factor for me,” Travis said of Loyola’s on-court success. “It was just really how I felt about the program and everything and how I could see myself fitting into that program and just feeling comfortable about it.”
Walker coach Korey Arnold said Loyola is a good fit for Travis.
“They get a highly-skilled player, a very smart player on and off the court,” Arnold said. “She’s going to make good decisions. Loyola’s not going to have to worry about her doing anything crazy. She’s a good fit for their program. They’re a high academic school, also their basketball program’s kind of run the same way. They run a lot of different sets and action, so she’s used to that with us. I think that was one of the draws the coach said about her. She knows she’s going to come in prepared X and O-wise. Loyola, they’re traditionally top 25 in the country in NAIA, so it’s a good program, good coach.”
“Caitlin, I think she likes a little structure, and she needs a little structure in her game,” Arnold continued. “She likes to be reassured, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing. This is what we’re looking for. Loyola kind of plays very similar to us offensively, so I think that’s going to be very comforting for her on the next level.”
Travis said her comfort level with Loyola extended beyond the court.
“I personally want to do computer science, and I had professors personally help me out, and they told me about the courses and everything,” Travis said. “They used their own time, so I guess I really just like how the people treat you and how they make you feel respected and comfortable there.”
For now, Travis said she’s focused on her senior year at Walker.
“It helps a lot that I don’t have to worry about it later on,” she said of committing. “I just have my choice laid out for me, so I can get as focused on this year and my team currently. One thing at a time.”
“(It’s) just spending time with my teammates and just getting back to the place we were last year and just having fun, having a good time,” Travis said. “Working hard, too, of course, but also having fun with them and connecting with them and everything.”
“It’s the last year,” she continued. “I’m just going to do what I can do and do the best I can do. That’s really all you can do, and just give it all I’ve got for the last time.”
