Meghan Watson scored 29 points to pace the Doyle girls basketball team to a 64-54 win over Hathaway on Friday in the Hathaway tournament.
Doyle (2-0) led 19-8 after the first quarter and 33-22 at halftime before extending the lead to 56-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hathaway closed with an 18-8 run.
Presleigh Scott added 15 points, while Elise Jones had 10 for Doyle, which faces Midland in its next game in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.