Meghan Watson scored 20 points and Presleigh Scott added 19, pacing Doyle to a 60-38 win over Plainview in a preseason Hall of Fame Game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday.
Doyle opened a 23-10 lead after the first quarter as Scott scored 11 points and Elise Jones and Claire Glascock each added six.
The Lady Tigers pushed the lead to 43-24 at halftime as Watson scored 10 points in the second quarter.
Doyle, which went 15-for-20 from the free-throw line in the game, led 48-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Scott went 9-for-12 at the line, while Jones was 4-for-4 while scoring eight points.
Glascock finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
