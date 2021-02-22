West Monroe snapped a tie after the first quarter to pick up a 39-26 win over Denham Springs in a Class 5A bidistrict playoff game Sunday at West Monroe.
The game was tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, but West Monroe stretched the advantage to 22-16 at halftime and 33-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
Libby Thompson led DSHS with 14 points, while Sheneka Taylor scored five.
Pashonny Johnson led West Monroe with 16 points.
