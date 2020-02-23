GIRLS BASKETBALL | When opposing teams have tried to negate DSHS' Kate Thompson, the Wisconsin signee has helped the Lady Jackets succeed in a variety of ways

DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs coach Blake Zito recently received a phone call from University of Wisconsin head coach Jonathan Tsipis wanting to inquire about the senior season of Kate Thompson, an early signee with the Lady Badgers.
Tsipis shared his ideas on what he believed would be the biggest area of need, rebounding, the versatile Thompson could fill during her freshman season.
“I told him she would be there with a big smile on her face,” Zito said. “I told him this year we’ve asked her to score, block shots, rebound, bring the ball up, play the middle of the press and shoot 3s. She’s been asked to do everything, and she’s responded in a great way pretty much every night.”
It’s been everything Zito envisioned since meeting with Thompson at the end of last season’s trip to the Class 5A state championship game where Denham Springs fell to Captain Shreve.
With that loss in the final game of the season came the departures in personnel with the graduation of three key seniors - Class 5A second team All-State point guard Alexis Horne (Southeastern Louisiana signee) along with Desiree Jones and Jala Robinson.
The 6-foot-2 Thompson, who played primarily on the wing a year ago, knew her final season at Denham Springs would be unlike any other, a change she readily embraced because she knew it would be in the best interest of the team.
Thompson was all in on whatever it took to help the Lady Jackets not only return to the Class 5A state championship game but win it this season.
No. 10 Denham Springs (19-9) visits No. 7 Hahnville (26-4) in a Class 5A state regional at 6 p.m. Monday.
“Last year was really heartbreaking to go that far and not be able to finish it,” said Thompson, a second team All-Parish and All-District 4-5A selection last season. “I wanted it even more. We were so close. It’s motivated me to get back to where we were. It’s been kind of tough, but we’ve been pushing through to get back to the spot where we were last year.”
Thompson, who reached 1,000 career points in December, has increased her scoring by more than five points and averages nearly a double-double (17 points, 9 rebounds) per game with five blocked shots per game.
“I knew he expected more from me,” Thompson said of Zito. “It showed because he was always harder on me in practice which was good. I had to get used to that. I felt like when I played, I had pressure on me because so much was expected of me. That was a little bit stressful.
“As the games went on and we kept playing hard, anytime I felt I wasn’t doing what was expected of me, I just played hard and played through it,” Thompson said. “If I was having an off night, I gave it everything I had and played 100%.”
Thompson’s learned that being a signee of a Power 5 Conference school such as Wisconsin shed her previous anonymity and increased her on-court profile.
With that has come the whispers that Thompson admits to hearing that question her ability on nights when she may not fill the stat sheet with the gaudy numbers representative a player headed to a Big 10 Conference school.
That’s a part of the game in this day in age of social media, as the mainstay of a successful program, Thompson has gradually grappled with.
“Since I signed with Wisconsin, I think I’ve put even more pressure on myself because everyone knows that I’m going there,” Thompson said. “When I hear, ‘oh, she only scored nine points and she’s going to Wisconsin.’ It’s kind of stressful but I put pressure on myself even though I shouldn’t.”
It’s easy to overlook the nightly challenge Thompson encounters in reaching her season norms, while maintaining an even-keeled personality in which she conveys a steady style of leadership with an encouraging word instead of sharp criticism.
Life on the interior’s not for the faint of heart and the adjustment for Thompson from a player that used to roam with more freedom on the wing to the more grueling post area is ongoing in her usual battles against two defenders, face-guarding and collapsing defenses.
It’s meant as a show of respect, but Thompson’s hardly flattered.
“It’s very frustrating,” she said “I remember thinking (the first time it happened) I’m good enough for them to double team me. I have to deal with it and accept it and trust my teammates that they’ll score whenever I can’t get the ball as much.”
Because of her height to see over most defenses Thompson always believed she was a good passer, a trait Zito believes she’s improved this season to pass out of double teams and find open teammates on the perimeter.
Thompson’s can also affect the game in other positive ways for the Lady Jackets with screens, rebounds, blocked shots and a desire to eventually to get open and find a way to score.
In last Thursday’s regional playoff game with East St. John, the Lady Wildcats committed a defender to face-guarding Thompson throughout the entire game.
“Last year we had people that teams had a lot to worry about,” Zito said. “Kate was still a really good player and a top option for us. This year she’s the focal point.”
With her team trailing by five points at halftime, Thompson foiled East St. John’s defensive strategy and came to life in the second half. She scored 15 of her team-high 20 points, including two key throws with 18 seconds remaining that gave the Lady Jackets the lead for good in a 49-47 victory.
Moreover, while guarding East St. John’s best player, Thompson was whistled for only two fouls, thus being able to stay on the floor longer and eventually experience her second-half scoring surge, thus helping the Lady Jackets take their first step forward in the state playoffs.
“The beauty is that Kate has a high motor,” Zito said. “You’re not just going to shut her down with her just not getting the ball. She’s going to find other ways to score and does that extremely well.”
