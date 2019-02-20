GIRLS BASKETBALL | While they're on a potential collision course for the state tournament, Lady Cats, Lady Jackets focused on quarterfinal opponents
Before either team can entertain the tantalizing possibility of a third meeting this season – one that would take place in next week’s Class 5A state tournament - both second-seeded Walker High and sixth-seeded Denham Springs High have more immediate concerns staring them in the face.
For the Lady Cats (31-4), that’s a home date in the school’s new gymnasium at 6 p.m. Thursday against seventh-seeded Natchitoches Central (21-8), the defending state runners-up in a Class 5A state quarterfinal.
“They’re a great team,” Walker coach Hannah Jones said. “They always know how to get it done in the playoffs. With that type of tradition, we have to be ready. We can watch film and prepare, but we have to be mentally ready to play ball.”
For Denham Springs (26-5), a 400-mile round trip to Monroe awaits, when the Lady Jackets meet third-seeded Ouachita Parish (29-5), a state quarterfinalist a year ago, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s a tough task to go on the road and win against a team of this caliber,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “They present a tough situation with their size. I don’t think we’ve played anybody like them. They’re deep with their big people, but that’s our strength as well.”
Natchitoches Central at Walker
The biggest area of concern for Jones is how well will her team handle the surroundings brought on by a quarterfinal encounter.
A year ago, the Lady Cats were bounced from the playoffs in the first round, and despite a coaching change to Jones three months ago, they’ve reeled off a 12-game win streak that included a 58-50 win a Denham Springs for the District 4-5A championship.
“We haven’t been on the big stage and that will be a factor,” Jones said “You never know what to expect in the playoffs and we’re trying to prepare for that. For some of these girls it’s the biggest basketball stage they’ve been on in four years. We’re trying to prepare that it’s just another game, but you have to be ready.”
By comparison Natchitoches Central advanced to last year’s state championship where they fell 37-32 to East Ascension. The Lady Chiefs were last in the state title game in 2013 when they lost to Southwood.
Natchitoches Central’s won six of its last seven games and reached this juncture with playoff wins over No. 26 East St. John (60-44) and No. 10 West Monroe (47-46). The Lady Chiefs were the District 2-5A runners-up to Ouachita.
“They’re a fast-paced tempo team that wants to keep it going the whole game,” Jones said. “We’ve seen that in spurts this year, but not for a whole game’s worth.”
Walker found itself in a hard-fought second-round game Monday, where the Lady Cats were tied midway through the third quarter at 29-29 with No. 15 Sulphur.
LSU signee Tiara Young helped lead the way, scoring 18 of her 26 points in the second half. She scored nine points in the last four minutes of play that enabled the Lady Cats to a little breathing room at the end.
“They were the most sound team we played,” Jones said. “We made some adjustments at halftime, they listened and went out and played the basketball the way we’ve that we’ve seen them play. They went out and executed and did well and came out with the win.”
Denham Springs at Ouachita
It’s what makes the state playoffs so intriguing.
In what’s a decided strength for both teams – overall interior size – which team can impose their will on the other?
Ouachita is led by Mahoganie Williams, a 6-foot-1 Louisiana Tech signee, while Denham Springs features a trio of players 5-11 or taller in senior Desiree Jones (Bossier Parish Community College signee), junior Kate Thompson and senior Jala Robinson.
Zito said he plans to also utilize Natalie Stewart to give his team additional depth in the post.
“It’s strength on strength,” Zito said. “We feel like if we’re going to be in the quarterfinals with one game to play for the Top 28, we want it to be a game like this.”
Ouachita claimed its district title by four games over Natchitoches Central and is riding a 12-game win streak into its third straight state quarterfinal.
The Lady Lions lost to Destrehan two years ago (78-63) and Zachary (62-58) a year ago at home.
“I reached out to Tami after we played,” Zito said of Zachary coach Tami McClure. “I picked her brain about what they did. I’m pretty certain about what I want to do, but I’m always open for ideas and if they did something that could help us, I want to do it.”
A year after a first-round playoff exit, Denham Springs finds itself in quarterfinal action for the second time in three years and with an opportunity to return to the state tournament for the first since time since 2016 when the Lady Jackets were state runners-up.
“We’ve played in pressure-type games,” Zito said. “I believe we’re battle tested. You’ve just got to be ready to play. It’s going to be a basketball game with a normal court, 10-foot goals and some referees out there.”
