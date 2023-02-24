SPRINGFIELD – Billy Dreher offered a simple summation of Springfield’s effort against Winnfield in the Division III non-select quarterfinals.
No. 11 Winnfield put together a run late in the second quarter that helped create some distance, sparking the Tigerettes to a 65-49 win over the No. 3 Lady Bulldogs at Springfield on Thursday.
“It definitely wasn’t our day,” Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs finished the season at 21-9.
Winnfield will face No. 2 Amite in the semifinals next week in the Ladies Top 28 at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center.
Springfield led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, and there were two lead changes and one tie – at 14-14 – before Winnfield used a 7-0 burst to pull ahead 21-14 Ala’Zea McMiller’s inside basket.
“We knew coming in they were a very physical, good rebounding team, which has always been one of our weaknesses,” Dreher said. “We thought they’d press a little bit, which they didn’t, but turnovers have been an issue for us all year also, and tonight was awful. We turned it over way too much.”
Springfield’s Peyton Ellis hit a 3-pointer to stop the run, but Winnfield answered with a 3-pointer to lead 24-17 at halftime.
“We just couldn’t score in the first half,” Dreher said. “That’s always a concern with us too. If you can’t score it’s hard. They had 24 at halftime, which I would have been fine with, but we’ve got to be close to that number.”
McMiller, who finished with 10 points, hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second half, helping Winnfield extend the lead to 29-17.
“They were just abusing us down low on second and third chance points early, and that was a concern coming in, and that definitely caused some issues,” Dreher said. “The refs let everybody play, and sometimes that’s not going to play to our favor in that type of game that’s real physical, either.”
From there, Springfield’s Emersyn Neal hit two baskets and Jaci Williams another, cutting the lead to 29-23, forcing Winnfield to take a timeout with 5:19 to play in the third quarter.
“When you start getting down 10 points or more in a high school game with no shot clock and things, that’s not playing to our strength, and that was obviously a concern was if we did get down to have to come out of some of our zones,” Dreher continued. “Nothing really went right for us tonight. We cut it to six a couple of times. The kids battled back. You can’t really knock the effort.”
Winnfield responded with a pair of inside baskets during a 4-1 burst before Neal hit a long-range 2-pointer, making the score 33-26.
“We knew as a team, we had to just go out there and get it,” said Neal who finished with 14 points, nine coming in the third quarter. “We were down … and we came back out and we knew that we had to fight. The last game (against Port Allen), we were jelling so good, but when we came out tonight, it wasn’t jelling.”
“Overall, I feel like we let the game get to us, and we let this overwhelming (feeling) kind of take over,” Neal continued.
Sill, Neal said there’s a lesson in the loss for the Lady Bulldogs.
“We learned that we just have to learn to fight harder and just never give up,” she said. “Even when we’re down like that, you can’t just give up and put your head down.”
Emari Evans, who had a game-high 26 points, hit a 3-pointer for Winnfield, keying an 8-4 burst before Williams hit a trey. Evans got a steal and layup just before the buzzer, putting the Tigerettes ahead 43-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Springfield got within 43-35 on Anna Richardson’s jumper to open the scoring in the fourth quarter, but Winnfield countered with a 3-pointer, sparking a 5-0 burst.
Winnfield finished with seven 3-pointers while going 12-for-20 from the line as seven players scored.
“The one plus was, like I told the girls … we’ve got to pick up the tempo and press and gamble,” Dreher said. “Hopefully they shoot quick, and they did. They shot super quick, but some went in, and then they still got rebounds on some of them. We weren’t getting enough of those.”
Six players scored for Springfield, with Williams and Richardson each scoring 10 and Jones adding nine. The Lady Bulldogs went 10-for-16 at the line and hit three treys.
Maddie Ridgedell’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 48-38, but Winnfield worked the boards and took advantage of Springfield turnovers, eventually expanding the lead to 57-43 on Evans’ putback.
“We’re at our best when the game’s close or we’ve got the lead and we can kind of dictate what we want to do a little bit more, and we had to throw some of that out the window, unfortunately,” Dreher said.
Winnfield spread the floor late in the game but continued to score, going ahead 62-47 on a free throw with 1:27 left.
“Their guards were a lot quicker than ours at numerous positions, and they spread us out and you have to guard somebody,” Dreher said. “We really haven’t had to deal with that a lot this year. We would rather stay in some our zone stuff, but you can’t once you’re down much, so that obviously caused a big problem.”
Tessa Jones’ inside basket cut the lead to 61-49 before Winnfield closed the game with a 4-0 burst.
Neither team gained an advantage early as the first quarter featured two early ties before Springfield went ahead 7-4 on a pair of Richardson free throws.
Winnfield grabbed an 8-7 edge, and there were two lead changes before Williams’ inside basket put Springfield up 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
“We were up 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, but I really didn’t feel like we had won the first quarter in the sense of ‘yeah, we’ve got the lead’, but I was not like, ‘Man, we played well,’” Dreher said. “I felt like we were kind of lucky to have that lead at 11-10, and then in the second quarter, we couldn’t hit some shots.”
Dreher reflected on the Lady Bulldogs season, which featured 20 wins, a district title and a trip to the quarterfinals, while noting four of the team’s top seven players from this season are expected to return.
“It’s been a great run,” Dreher said. “I think they (senior class) might have won almost 80 games in four years,” Dreher said. “It’s close to that number.”
“It’s come a long way,” Dreher continued. “Springfield used to be the laughingstock of girls basketball a little bit, and over the last four or five years, we’ve gotten a lot of respect and proven we can play with some of the better teams. Hopefully next year we can take it one step further again or at least continue the same path of competing for district championships and Final Fours.”
