LIVINGSTON -- There wasn’t really time to celebrate the milestone, and that’s fine with Elise Jones.
She and her Doyle teammates are focused on something bigger.
Jones scored her 2,000th career point in the Lady Tigers’ 65-61 win over Avoyelles Public Charter in the Class 2A semifinals on Monday at Southeastern’s University Center.
“I wasn’t keeping up,” Jones said. “I was just like, ‘you know what? Don’t even worry about it. We’re just going to celebrate it later. I just wasn’t worried about it. ”That’s understandable considering the Lady Tigers were in the middle of a tight game with the Lady Vikings with a berth in the Class 2A championship on the line.
That didn’t surprise Doyle coach Sam White, whose top-seeded team will face No. 3 Lake Arthur for the state title at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The University Center.
“I think it is so big of her and shows you what a wonderful competitor and teammate she is that her sole focus was not on herself,” White said. “Her sole focus that night was on our team, making sure our team won. As a coach, you cannot ask more of a player than that. I am blessed to coach her. I really, really am.”
It's also quite the accomplishment for Jones, who as been playing at the varsity level since the seventh grade, coming in as a defensive specialist.
That changed in Jones' freshman year, when the Lady Tigers needed her to take on an expanded role that included scoring.
“That wasn’t my job,” Jones said. “In seventh and eighth grade, it was just defense. It was mainly in my high school years that I was like, ‘hey’ I’ve got to score now.’ All of the big seniors are out. Now I’m like one of the only ones to score.”
Jones handled the transition in stride while not letting up on the defensive end, something that's been a plus for White and the program.
“She has obviously been important to the program since seventh grade,” White said. “She came in on fire, great defensive player. We got to watch her develop her offensive game. Starting her freshman year, she started scoring big points for us, and it’s really cool to watch because I consider her the best defensive player in the state in Class 2A for sure. I think she does a phenomenal job, so to watch her develop that offensive game has been really cool to see.
“We use her in and out,” White continued. “If they guard her with a smaller player, we’ll post her up. If she’s guarded with a big girl, we’ll play her on the outside. She’s super versatile and a wonderful athlete, so it is a great thing for our team that she does so many things well. She is very hard to guard. That doesn’t happen all the time. She’s special. It’s a special thing.”
Folks got a glimpse of that in last year's Class 2A championship game when Presleigh Scott, who was selected the Class 2A MVP last season, got into foul trouble. Jones scored 26 with 11 rebounds in 32 minutes and was selected the game's Outstanding Player.
Monday's semifinal game was eerily similar, with Scott picking up her third foul just before the first quarter ended. Jones responded with 31 points and seven rebounds, while Kylee Savant had 15 and Scott finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
“She’s super poised,” White said of Jones. “She does a really great job. She loves big moments. She is a wonderful leader for our team. All three of my seniors are great leaders.
“She has led from the front since she started in seventh grade …,” White continued. “She’s not afraid of competition. She’s a hard worker, and she deserves all the recognition she can possibly get. Our program is what it is today because of her and Kourtlyn (Lacey) and Presleigh and people that I’ve coached in the past.”
Jones hit her scoring milestone on a jumper that got the Lady Tigers within 57-55 during their comeback.
“I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Jones said of hitting the mark in a state tournament game. “I was thinking about it. I really wanted to get it at home and be stress free from it, but having it there is really special to me because I’ll always remember that.” In postgame interviews, Savant, an eighth-grader spoke highly of the team's seniors and their roles in helping the underclassmen develop.
“Her leadership is unmatched,” White said. “She does a really great job, especially with Kylee and Kassidy (Rivero) and some of our younger girls that maybe haven’t played quite as much but are super important. She makes sure that they’re in the right spot, they know what’s going on. She goes to them and lifts them up when they need that -- tells them when they need to do something different, and I think that that is a major reason why we are sitting in that state championship game Friday night …”
Helping those younger players is something Jones can relate to.
“It’s just really cool because I remember being in her shoes back in seventh and eighth grade,” Jones said. “I would have to step up when the older people would get in foul trouble. Like I’ve really got to do this. I’ve really got to do this for my team, and I think that’s the mentality that Kylee has now is just to go out and step up, and I’m really proud of her for doing that. I’m trying to be a role model for her and the younger girls so they can get a state championship next year too.”
In the meantime, she and her teammates are focused on winning a second straight state championship.
“It would mean everything just to have my last basketball game ever and have that trophy in my hand take it back to LP,” Jones said.
